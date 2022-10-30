CBIS Students Shine in Southampton Football Academy

Students of Caleb British International School, CBIS, shone at an exhibition game at Southampton Football Academy, United Kingdom.

CBIS students merged with other two other schools to play against the Canadian Schools and other UK students, the CBIS team qualified for the final and went ahead to win the festival competition.

In a statement by the Deputy Director, Public Relations, Media and Marketing, Dr Elvis Otobo, explained that the management of Caleb British International School, Lekki, decided to expose their young stars to the best of the round-leather game at the Southampton Football Academy United Kingdom.

He stated that “it was a good decision that gave the young stars the best of the best exposure in the game of football and sports activities in order to enhance their resilience, empathy, confidence and empowerment, sharp thinking, learning, and exercising good judgement, keep their mental skills sharp and opportunity for global networking among others.”

To this end, the representative of Southampton Football Academy, Mr ED Kilby visited Caleb British International School, Lekki-Abijo GRA to appreciate, commend and to present certificates of participation to students who took part in the Football training in the United Kingdom.

Speaking, Andy Martino, Southampton Football Academy Coach praised the CBIS Students for displaying exceptional qualities. “The boys from Caleb British International school, showed good character and willingness to learn and improve their skills”.

The CBIS Football Coach Mr Kazeem Gbajabiamila remarked that “It was a good experience for Caleb British International School Students, they lodged in Solent University in Southampton. They had the opportunity to experience the University Facility, which I found very educative to our students. They went on excursion to different heritage sites and cruise, and it was beautiful. Our students had the opportunity to be coached by UEFA grade A license Development Coaches, which are top coaches in the world.”

Emmanuel Oluwasegun Nwajei, Enyinnaya Okagwu, Genaro Nnaji Chisimdiri and other students who spoke after the event were unanimous in their response that going to Southampton Football Academy, UK was a very good experience and helpful. It gave them the opportunity to network with new friends from other countries and the coaches were very hardworking and caring.