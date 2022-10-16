CBAAC solicits Cuba’s support for FESTAC ’77 at 45

The Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilization (CBAAC) has solicited the support of the Nigerian Ambassador of Cuban, Pulido-Esccandell in celebration of the 45th anniversary of the Festival of Arts and Culture (FESTAC) 1977.

The Director-General of Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilization (CBAAC), Hon. Olubunmi Amao stated this while paying a courtesy visit yesterday to the Cuban Chancery in Abuja.

Speaking on this, The Cuban Ambassador to Nigeria, Clara Pulido-Esccandell reminisced on the gains of the Festival of Arts and Culture (FESTAC) in 1977.

Clara stated that there are numerous similarities between Nigeria and Cuba.

Pulido-Esccandell explained that these similarities lie in terms of food, drums, and dressing.

She, therefore, expressed the readiness of the Cuban Government to fully support and partner with CBAAC on all fronts for a successful programme.

“I cannot forget the gains of FESTAC’77 and there are numerous similarities between Nigerian/African Culture and that of Cuba, especially in terms of Food, Drums, Dressing etc.

“I want to express the readiness of the Cuban Government through its mission in Nigeria to fully support and partner with CBAAC on all fronts for a successful programme. In the words of the Ambassador, “FESTAC ’77 is equally our own.

“We are duty bound to not just participate but to support this celebration,” she said.

