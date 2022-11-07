CBA Foundation holds ‘Walk4Hope’ charity walk for widows and vulnerable children

By Tribune Online
Cross section of participants at the Walk4Hope charity event organized by Chinwe Bode-Akinwande Foundation (CBA Foundation), to create awareness about the foundation and the need to support underprivileged widows, held in Victoria Island, Lagos on Saturday.

CBA Foundation, a Lagos-based non-governmental organization, has announced that Walk4Hope, its yearly five-kilometre-long walk charity sensitization event will take off at Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

Since January 2016, Walk4Hope has been the highlight of a series of activities embarked by the CBA Foundation to sensitise the public on the plight and challenges faced by underprivileged widows and their vulnerable children. CBA Foundation has since been a bedrock of support to thousands of widows and their children across the country as donations received from individuals and organisations have been used to sponsor the education of children, promote the enrolment of widows in skill acquisition endeavours, provision of accommodation for victims of extended family abuse and rejection – following the loss of the husband of the bereaved widow, amongst others.

Achieving its impacts on society is driven by five core areas including Women empowerment/capacity building, health, nutrition, quality basic education and self-employment scheme. This year’s Walk4Hope is billed to have over 200 persons from various walks of life.

Speaking on behalf of the foundation, founder, Chinwe Bode-Akinwande said, “CBA Foundation was created with the sole purpose of working with others to overcome the obstacles that poverty, violence, dehumanization, injustice, disease and discrimination placed on a widow and her child’s path”.

She further stressed that the foundation launched the #CareIsAction campaign in recognition of the fact that care without action is no care at all.

“Every step counts! Every step you take brings us closer to offering hope to underprivileged widows and their children, she says, adding that CBA Foundation is dedicated to promoting the protection of widows primarily and their vulnerable children in Nigeria, to promote immediate and lasting hope, confidence and courage in their lives.

Registration for the walk is open to all and will start at 7.00 am while the walk kicks off at 7.15 am at the Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

