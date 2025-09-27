Cazulee and Liya Join Forces on Away: A Song About Love, Betrayal, and the Fight for Peace of Mind

On September 5, trailblazing Nigerian artist Cazulee, signed to Dapper Music and Entertainment, unveiled Away, a brand-new single featuring acclaimed soulful singer Liya. Now streaming across all major platforms and distributed by Dvpper Digital, the single cements Cazulee’s reputation as a street-rooted storyteller who transforms real-life struggles into music that resonates deeply with his generation.

Cazulee, who has steadily built a name as one of the rawest emerging voices in Nigeria’s music scene, brings his experiences and ambitions into Away. The track explores the turbulence of modern relationships, love laced with betrayal, the hunger for peace, and the weight of personal battles. It is a continuation of his journey to shape music that reflects both his reality and the shared struggles of many young Nigerians.

For Cazulee, Away is more than just another single, it is therapy in melody. “This song is my reality. I wanted to show how love can be sweet and complicated at the same time, but also remind people that protecting your peace is everything,” he explains.

Liya’s contribution gives the single its emotional depth, her soulful vocals carrying both melody and longing. Her presence, as former Davido’s artist, adds weight to the collaboration, merging Cazulee’s gritty honesty with her undeniable star power. The result is a song that mirrors a generation’s own search for balance between love, ambition, and survival.Away is now available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Audiomack, Boomplay, and YouTube Music.



