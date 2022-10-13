Cavista Nigeria CEO to deliver inaugural lecture to welcome new Ekiti administration tomorrow

John Olajide, the founder and CEO of Axxess, a technology company with Nigeria’s largest team of software engineers and global partners to Cavista, is billed to give the keynote lecture at the inaugural lecture scheduled to welcome the new administration in Ekiti State tomorrow.

The inaugural activities for the Governor-Elect of Ekiti State, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, themed ‘Finishing Well and Keeping Ekiti Strong’ commenced on Friday, September 23, 2022, with the anniversary/inauguration press conference.

The inauguration ceremony plan includes the highly anticipated inaugural lecture, which holds tomorrow, Friday, October 14, 2022, at the Obafemi Awolowo Civic and Convention Center.

Olajide has the honour of being invited to deliver the keynote lecture which is projected to contribute to setting the agenda for the new administration from the perspective of the private sector.

Olajide is the founder and CEO of Axxess, the leading global home healthcare technology company. He leads the strategic vision and direction of the Dallas, Texas-based company he founded in 2007.

Olajide also established Cavista, a global technology company with operations in North America, Asia, Europe and African operations in Lagos, Nigeria that employs about 300 software engineers. He has a focus to train and develop young talent to solve complex challenges in the Nigerian technology space, while creating job opportunities for development and growth globally.

His diversified group of companies, which is one of the single largest private investments in Ekiti, includes Agbeyewa Farms, a multi-million-dollar agriculture project that is poised to create tens of thousands of jobs. His interests also include tourism development, and he holds the concession to revamp Ekiti State’s flagship tourism destination, Ikogosi Warm Springs, into a world-class golfing and vacation destination.

According to the anniversary committee, government officials, business owners and strategic partners of Ekiti state are encouraged to attend the inaugural lecture to welcome the new administration of Ekiti State.