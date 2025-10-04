Dark thighs are caused by melanin, a pigment that gives colour to the skin. It is rather called ‘hyperpigmentation.’ You may not bother to treat them because the darkness is not harmful to the thighs. However, you can still decide to clear off the dark areas or reduce it. You can reach out to a dermatologist on what to do. He or she would diagnose you and advise you on what to do.

Below are the causes of dark thighs and treatments:

1. Constant friction

Constant friction of your thigh can make it go dark. That is, your inner thighs rubbing on each other can lead to inflammation, causing skin pigmentation.

2. Genetics

This is actually the main reason inner thighs appear dark. It is because the skin cells produce more melanin. If you have a dark skin tone, you’re more likely to develop darker areas in your thighs, even on your knees and elbows.

3. Hormonal imbalance

Hormonal imbalance (which is too much or too little of certain hormones) during puberty can cause your thighs to discolour, including pregnancy, lactation, and polycystic ovarian syndrome.

4. Skin disorders

Various skin disorders often come with hyperpigmentation. Acanthosis nigricans is one of such conditions that causes skin discolouration, which also affects the neck and armpits. A fungal infection around the groin area can cause darker thighs.

5. Contraceptive pills

Contraceptive pills and other hormonal medications can change the complexion of your inner thighs or make it darker.

Treatments

There are various ways you can eliminate discolouration of your inner thighs. You can opt for home remedies, medications, or creams.

1. Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera can help you reduce dark areas on the skin. All you need to do is rub it directly, but you don’t necessarily rinse off after application.

2. Retinoids

You can use retinoid-based products to suppress your hyperpigmentation. The result might not be quick; it could take several months before any difference.

3. OTC products

Over-the-counter products in rubs, ointments, and creams can help reduce the appearance of dark inner thighs. You can look out for moisturizers that contain vitamin B-3, ellagic acid, and any natural substance ingredients.