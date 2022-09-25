Causes and treatment of frequent urination

Frequent urination can be a symptom of many different problems from kidney disease, to simply drinking too much fluid to other things. Frequent urination could also be treated. According to Mary Anne Dunkin on Webmd, here are some of the causes and treatments of frequent urination.

Causes of frequent urination

When frequent urination is accompanied by fever, an urgent need to urinate, and pain or discomfort in the abdomen, you may have a urinary tract infection. Here are some other possible causes of frequent urination.

1. Diabetes

Frequent urination with an abnormally large amount of urine is often an early symptom of both type 1 and type 2 diabetes as the body tries to rid itself of unused glucose through the urine.

2. Pregnancy

From the early weeks of pregnancy, the growing uterus places pressure on the bladder, causing frequent urination.

3. Prostate problems

An enlarged prostate can press against the urethra (the tube that carries urine out of the body) and block the flow of urine. This causes the bladder wall to become irritable. The bladder begins to contract even when it contains small amounts of urine, causing more frequent urination.

4. Hypercalcemia

It means the calcium levels in your blood are above normal. The causes of this include, overactive parathyroid glands (hyperthyroidism or hyperparathyroidism), other illnesses (tuberculosis, sarcoidosis), inactivity, and even cancer (lung, breast, kidney, multiple myeloma).

Treatment for frequent urination

Treatment for frequent urination will address the underlying problem that is causing it. For example, if diabetes is the cause, treatment will involve keeping blood sugar levels under control.

1. Bladder retraining.





This involves increasing the intervals between using the bathroom for about 12 weeks. This helps retrain your bladder to hold urine longer and to urinate less frequently.

2. Diet modification

You should avoid any food that appears to irritate your bladder or acts as a diuretic. These may include caffeine, alcohol, carbonated drinks, tomato-based products, chocolate, artificial sweeteners, and spicy foods. It’s also important to eat high-fibre foods, because constipation may worsen the symptoms of overactive bladder syndrome.

3. Monitoring fluid food intake

You should drink enough to prevent constipation and over-concentration of urine. Also, avoid drinking just before bedtime, which can lead to nighttime urination.

4. Kegel exercises

These exercises help strengthen the muscles around the bladder and urethra to improve bladder control and reduce urinary urgency and frequency. Exercising pelvic muscles for five minutes three times a day can make a difference in bladder control.

