Cause of poverty, insecurity in Nigeria

THE rise in the rate of insecurity and poverty level in Nigeria has drawn an antagonistic line between the people in power and their subjects. In this time of chaos and restlessness, an average Nigerian man is taking comfort in these yet to be endorsed national phrases; “Our leaders in power are insensitive to our turmoil. They are less concerned because the disturbing situation faced by the country seems not to affect the rich as it does the poor.”

One of the main reasons why Nigeria is in absolute stagnation and a state of regression is the high rate of child breeding by poor Nigerians. We all know that China is the most populous country in the world and of course, has the most developed and stable economy. This fact might make most of us to think that overpopulation is not a detriment to national growth, but I hope we also know that China gained economic stability as far back as the seventh century when the country’s population was 7million or thereabouts. Industrialisation and population increase are well balanced in China thereby making it less possible for their overpopulation to have negative effects on the individual.

But in a country like Nigeria where development is at a snail pace, it’s not wise enough for the below-average class of people to breed carelessly without any promising plans for financial security. In a situation where the number of people on survival-mode outnumbers the average class, then high crime is a possibility. Do you know that no mission is ever accomplished without the appropriate tools? The evil thought of a wicked man or a government could remain an illusion if only the children of the poor are not there to be used as tools. Hunger is so powerful that it can strip the strongest man off his garment of pride and sensibility.

The unknown terrorists amongst us were the promising young boys whose parents thoughtlessly sent out to go toil and face the blows of life alone. The street teaches nothing but ruthlessness. The wicked man and the government are only commercialising on the tools the poor man is making.

Musa Uhmee Onize

Kogi State

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…