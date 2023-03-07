By Nurudeen Alimi

PRESIDENT-elect, Senator Bola Tinubu, has been called upon by the Kulen Alah Cattle Rearers Association of Nigeria (KACRAN) to find a lasting solution to the conflict between herders and farmers in Nigeria that is causing colossal losses.

The National President of the association, Khalil Mohammad Bello made the call in a statement signed and made available to journalists in Damaturu, the capital of Yobe State.

Bello, while congratulating Tinubu and the Vice-President-elect, Kashim Shettima, said: “We are passionately appealing to them to kindly use their new good offices as the President and Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to bring peace and tranquility between the nation’s herders and farmers so that they can live harmoniously.” According to Bello, finding an enduring solution to the herder-farmer crisis will contribute in no small measure to solving the security challenges confronting the country, and KACRAN is ready to offer any assistance that can put an end to the crisis, particularly in the northern part of the country.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE