Cattle destroy farms in Ondo community

Farmers in Idanre community, headquarters of Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State have cried out over the destruction of their farms by herdsmen and their cattle.

The farmers at Obasooto farm settlement lamented that they arrived at the farm for the day’s work only to discover that cows had grazed on them overnight.

According to the farmers, all the crops on their farms were eaten up by the cows and they had to report the incident at the office of Ondo Security Network, known as Amotekun.

Recounting their loses, they lamented that millions of naira invested on the farms disappeared overnight, blaming the herdsmen for the destruction, describing the herdsmen as heartless.

One of the farmers, Friday Ayaghi, said the cattle ate all his cassava plantation which he had been cultivating for a long time.

He explained that every penny invested on the plantation had gone down the drain saying the proceeds from the farm is used to take care of his wife and children.

Ayaghi disclosed that feeding his family now has become a challenge which he said seems insurmountable.

Also, 80-year-old Pa Olatuja Idowu, a physically challenged octogenarian, said the cattle destroyed his cassava, pineapples, plantains and cocoyam farm while his wife was not spared.

According to Pa Idowu, the herdsmen first attacked his wife’s farm about ten days ago but came back to destroy his farm and some portion of his wife farm.

On her part, Mrs Sarah Akingbesote narrated that no fewer than six hundred heaps of cocoyam were eaten up by the cows which were led into her farm by the herdsmen.

When contacted over the development, the Commander of Amotekun in the state, Adetunji Adeleye, who confirmed the incident disclosed that operatives of the corps had been deployed to the affected farms to ascertain the level of the destruction as well as quantify the damage done.

The Amotekun boss also stated that the Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN), in the state had been invited in order to identify and apprehend the herders that committed the crime.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

