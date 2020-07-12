Catholics pray for release of kidnapped cleric in Edo

Thousands of Catholic faithful yesterday trooped down to churches across Edo State to offer special prayers for the release of Rev. Amadasun Idahosa who was kidnapped a few days ago along the Benin-Auchi road by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

Rev. Amadasun, a former administrator at the Holy Cross Cathedral, Benin city was on his way from the Edo State capital to the university town of Ekpoma where he teaches at the major seminary in Uhiele Ekpoma, Esan West Local Government Area when the armed herdsmen abducted him.

Several persons who were also kidnapped by the gunmen during the operation last Thursday, July, 9 and marched into the forest are still being held pending the payment of a handsome ransom by either their families or friends before letting go of them.

Going spiritual, the catholic faithful in the state embarked on intensive prayers to force his abductors to urgently release him unconditionally as there is a directive by the catholic mission in the world not to give a ransom to kidnappers if any priest or church worker is kidnapped.

However, some major highways linking Edo state have been condoned off by the police as criminal activities resurfaced on the highways.

The Edo state commissioner of Police, Johnson Babatunde Kokumo had earlier warned criminal elements to relocate from Edo state or face serious police action.

It would be recalled that a suspected kidnapper was fatally shot last week by the police along the Benin bypass at the small town of Ahor.

Neither Johnson nor the Edo State Police spokesman was available for comments as they refused to pick several calls on their mobile phones.