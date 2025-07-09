Catholic Medical Practitioners preach natural birth control methods in Nigeria

The Association of Catholic Medical Practitioners of Nigeria (ACMPN) has said natural birth control remains the best method of family planning in the country.

ACMPN made the call at the end of its 19th Annual Scientific Conference and General Meeting held between July 3rd and July 5th, 2025.

The Communique, signed and issued by Hadiza Abigail Agbo, the National President and Dr James Ojile, National Secretary, respectively, in Awka on Wednesday, also expressed fears over Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO) food.

The theme of the conference which held in Jos, Plateau State. was “Dwindling Moral Practices: A Call to Action”.

ACMPN said NaProTechnology was a natural method of family planning which had documented evidence of successes in reproduction and should be adopted as a method of Family Planning by the Federal ministry of Health.

It said Catholic doctors were advised to be mindful of any act of termination of human life and should make all efforts to acquire more knowledge of NaProTechnology

The body decried what it called a fast dwindling moral standard with increasing disregard for human dignity, increasing moral ambiguity, organ harvesting and commercialisation of health care.

”The church is encouraged to organise regular moral and spiritual renewal, they should be deliberate in alleviating poverty, which is identified as the main driver of most societal ills among the youth, especially,” he said.

ACMPN expressed worries over Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) and advised the government to be more interested in the future agricultural prospects of the country.

According to them, in spite the acclaimed gains of GMOs through modern biotechnology, ACMPN still holds its reservations on the non-replantable nature of the seeds.

“This is a gradual total dependence on the source or seller over time which may amount to agricultural slavery, so they should ensure that the health of the country is a product of individual health,” it said.

The association said the “WILL” was important in Christian marriages which should not be substituted with court weddings.

ACMPN said couples should be well educated on inheritance and all that is needed to be done to avoid undue harassment and rejection at the loss of a breadwinner.

“The Marriage Commission and the Laity Council should make this a part of awareness subsequently.

“Doctors are encouraged to serve as good mentors to medical students; this mentorship role is to be deliberately awakened at all chapters of ACMPN,” it said.

