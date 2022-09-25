Catholic Laity condemns Muslim-Muslim ticket

The Catholic Laity Council of Nigeria (CLCN) at the end of its meeting in Bauchi over the weekend joined in the opposition and condemnation of the controversial Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Catholic Laity unequivocally described the Tinubu-Shettima Muslim-Muslim ticket as insensitive to the present situation of the country.

Rising from its meeting, the Council equally condemned what it said is unprovoked attacks on the Catholic Church by insurgents and terrorists across the country.

It then called on all adherents of the Catholic faith across the country to evolve strategies to protect Church’s infrastructure, the Clergy and the Laity just as it appealed to the Federal Government to as a matter of necessity secure the lives and property of Nigerians.

While addressing the 149th Executive Council meeting of CLCN, the President, Sir Henry Yunkwap stressed the importance of the Laity, to be honest in conscience and explained that the unity of Nigeria is paramount and they should not allow sentiments of politicians to destroy that.

According to him, “It is worth noting that while we engage in the pursuit of self-interest, we should not lose sight of the need for the unity of Nigeria which is more important than our personal interest, religious or regional biases.”

Henry Yunkwap declared that the “Council stoutly and roundly condemns the Muslim-Muslim ticket of some political parties as the most insensitive and tacit of mindless politicians who threaten the unity and peaceful coexistence of Nigeria.”

He however appealed to the federal government to take notice of the dangerous persecution bedevilling the church in Nigeria.

The CLCN President then called on the Catholic faithful to “rise above the sentiment of political parties, support and vote for the best candidate whose manifesto and economic blueprint will offer a better future for our children.”

He further urged Nigerians to vote out bad politicians during the 2023 General Elections, saying that, since they have failed to tackle the myriad of difficulties facing the country as well as deprivation of the citizens.

The Council also called on Nigerians not to lose sight of the Nation’s Unity which it said, is much more important than an individual’s personal interest.

On the issue of the lingering ASUU Strike, the Council made its position known calling on the two sides to shift ground and embrace peace so that the students can go back to school having stayed at home for 7 months now

The Council, therefore, called on the federal government to rise up to its statutory obligation to protect of life and properties of her citizens.

The theme for the 149 Executive Council meeting of the Catholic Laity Council was “Revitalizing the Catholic faith for political stability and enhanced security in Nigeria.”





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE