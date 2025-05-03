Catholic Church tasks FG, govs on youth engagement

… lauds Makinde on agric, roads

The Archdiocese of Ibadan Catholic Men Organisation (AICMO) has charged men, as heads of the nucleus of the society, to do their bit to alleviate the economic situation of their respective families while hoping and praying for the government to do their bit.

The AICMO, at a press conference to commemorate Father’s Day 2025, on the Feat of St. Joseph the Worker, also commended Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on his ideas in laying a foundation for the economic growth of Oyo State, and said he had done well in agriculture and infrastructural uplift of Ibadan.

The President of AICMO, Felix Adoroh, who addressed newsmen, commended Governor Makinde on the facelift and rehabilitation of roads in the capital city and expressed the hope that the results of the infrastructural facelift as well as his policies in agriculture, would be more manifest on the state’s economy in the near future.

Adoroh said: “I think Governor Makinde is empathetic to the plight of the citizens of the state and I think we are lucky to have that kind of governor in Oyo State at this time. When every government, at all levels, does what is right, there would be food security which is at the root of the high inflation crippling the ordinary Nigerian.”

Speaking further, the AICMO President charged governments “to do what is right for the citizens for the sake of posterity. Governments at all levels should do what is good and helpful to the citizenry and when they do what is right, there will be social security, food security, health security, and infrastructural security.”

The AICMO President specifically asked that “the government must also find more useful ways to engage the younger population and make them useful to themselves and society. The government must also take bold steps to stamp out corruption within the government and in the larger society.”

Adoroh said the Catholic men in Ibadan were celebrating Father’s Day to coincide with the Feast of St. Joseph the Worker, saying the men in the Archdiocese of Ibadan would retreat, reflect on and examine themselves and the life they lead.

He called on Nigerians to be good ambassadors of the country saying they must remember posterity by championing the cause of a better society and also specifically called on Catholic men to always remember their roles as the pillars of the Church and society.