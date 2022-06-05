Catholic church says attack in Owo was by gunmen, not explosion; no priest, bishop kidnapped

The Catholic Diocese of Ondo has confirmed that the attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, was by gunmen, adding that no priest or bishop was kidnapped as was reported on social media.

The church in a statement issued to the public and signed by Rev. Fr. Augustine Ikwu, Director, Social Communications, for the diocese on Sunday stated that “It is Pentecost Sunday when every Catholic is expected to be in Church to commemorate the Solemnity. It is so sad to say that while the Holy Mass was going on, unknown Gunmen attacked St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State. Leaving many feared dead and many others injured and the Church violated.

“The identity of the perpetrators remains unknown while the situation has left the community devastated.

“However, for now, security agencies have been deployed to the community to relatively handle the situation. At this point in the history of our dear country Nigeria, we need God’s ultimate intervention to restore peace and tranquillity.

“Meanwhile, all the Priests and Bishop in the parish are safe and non was kidnapped as the social media has it. Nonetheless, let us continue to pray for them and the good people of Owo and the state at large.

“We turn to God to console the families of those whose lives were lost to this distressing incident, and we pray for the departed souls to rest in peace. Amen.





“The Bishop appeals that we remain calm, be law-abiding and pray for peace and normalcy to return to our community, state and country.”