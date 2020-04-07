Catholic Church must act in fight against Covid-19’

The current Covid-19 pandemic is an opportunity for the Catholic Church to have a complete self-identification with the mission of our Lord Jesus Christ, especially as Nigeria goes into a process of gradual lockdown.

The Catholic Church in Nigeria has no excuse not to be another Christ, the one who went about healing the sick and feeding the hungry by multiplying bread and fish.

Most dioceses in Nigeria have diocesan hospitals, not to count the myriads of hospitals belonging to religious congregations. All of them can mobilise pieces of equipment through international and national sponsors to furnish hospitals adequately in order to combat any disease at all.

I do not see why each diocese cannot designate and equip testing, isolation and treatment centre in its diocesan territory. It is not enough to host online masses.

Parish priests should be directed and empowered to deliver food to the doorsteps of their most indigent parishioners. These people have always given to the Church. It is now time for the Church to give to them in their moment of need. Hunger would make ineffective of the stay-at-home order by government. We must remember the dictates of charity and corporal work of mercy.

I am broadcasting this message out of love for the Church. I hope my voice would be heard.

Rev Fr. Tobias Chikezie Ihejirika

Lagos

