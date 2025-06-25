Catholic Church condemns demolition of Owo massacre victims cenotaph

… as Akeredolu’s wife cries on husband grave, vow to protect legacy

The Catholic Diocese of Ondo, on Wednesday, condemned the action of the state government over the demolition of the memorial Park erected in honour of over 40 worshippers massacred at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Owo, in Owo local government area of the state.

The condemnation was contained in the official statement of the church, signed by Catholic Bishop of Ondo Diocese, Most Rev. Dr. Jude Arogundade, who described the demolition of the Owo massacre victims’ cenotaph as a desecration of sacred memory and a grave disrespect to the victims and their families.

The Bishop in the statement noted that the memorial park, which was built and commissioned under the administration of late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, was built to immortalise the victims and offer a place of reflection and healing for the community.

He, however, said the decision of the present administration to demolish the Owo massacre victims cenotaph without public consultation was an affront to the collective conscience of the people.

Arogundade said, “There is no doubt that the demolition is a violation of our common respect for the dignity of life and the memory we share of our 41 brothers and sisters who were unjustly killed.

“The Catholic Diocese of Ondo unequivocally condemns and finds unacceptable the sudden and unannounced demofition of the Memorial Park in Owo.

“This site, established by the State Government, served as a neutral and communal space for remembrance, reflection, and communal healing after the June 5, 2022 terrorist attack. Its demolition seems to have renew the pain of everyone who was affected by the attack, and justifiably so.

“We recall that when protests arose last year regarding the site, the Diocese issued a statement making it clear that the space was a Memorial Park and NOT a graveyard.

“In the letter, the misunderstanding by those who thought it was a burial ground, especially due to its proximity to the Palace, was addressed openly, and an appeal was made for understanding and mutual respect”

Bishop Arogundade however, clarified that, “the site was legitimately acquired and developed by the State Government and publicly designated as a Memorial Park for honouring the victims. It was commissioned and blessed by the state government and the Church respectively.”

But the Bishop said “the faithful and the general public were shocked and deeply saddened that the State Government, in collaboration with the Olowo chose to demolish the site without any prior notice, consultation, or official dialogue with the Church.”

According to the clergy, the Church communicated to the state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, immediately the news of demolition was received by the church but said there was no correspondence from the state government.

He said “Immediately we heard of the demolition, the Diocese wrote a letter to His Excellency, the Governor of Ondo State, seeking an official audience to understand the reasons behind the demolition of the Memorial Park and to seek clarification about its future.

“As of this statement, over 72 hours have passed, and no reply has been received from the governor’s office.”

The Bishop explained that the Church decided to seek audience with governor Aiyedatiwa toake clarifications “for the sudden change of mind by the government to demolish the Memorial Park in Owo,

“Clarification as to whether the site is being vacated for relocation, redevelopment, or permanent removal.

“Information about any future State Government plans for a Memorial site in honour of the victims of the June 5, 2022 massacre.”

He assured the faithful and the public that “we do not take their concern for granted. Our silent approach is rooted in respect for due process, dialogue, and constructive engagement, so as to prevent the spread of misinformation and to maintain peace, mutual respect, and communal understanding within the state.

“We acknowledge and deeply appreciate the flood of questions and expressions of worry received both within and beyond the State. The sense of belonging and mutual respect shown towards the victims and their families is a testament to the strength of our communal bond.

“The Catholic Diocese of Ondo remains committed to honouring the memories of the departed, foster communal healing, and work with authorities and stakeholders to maintain peace and mutual respect within the State.

“We trust that through open dialogue and respect for due process, this matter will be resolved in a manner that upholds the dignity of the victims and the collective heritage of our people.”

Meanwhile, the wife of the late governor, Mrs Betty Anyanwu- Akeredolu, on Wednesday visited the resting place of her husband, expressing sorrow and outrage over the recent demolition of the symbolic Owo massacre victims cenotaph.

Mrs Anyanwu – Akeredolu, in a video posted to her official Facebook page, broke down in tears, lamenting over destruction of her late husband legacy, allegedly spearheaded by the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye and supported by political actors in the state.

She wrote that “Today, 25/6/25, I was at Aketi’s Mausoleum in Owo. AKETI LIVES ON. Darling, I’ve always known you to love your people, please see Owo people, then see what they have done to you .

“They didn’t blink an eye in rubbishing you, rubbishing your memory, rubbishing your legacy, as they claim, spear-headed by Olowo of Owo , whom you single-handedly, this is a known fact , its no longer a secret, you single-handedly install that baby Oba and ‘Lucky’ the enabler ordered for demolition of a monument in remembrance of those victims massacred.

“The entire nation was shocked and the least you could do was to eraze that monument. Nobody , no corpse was buried in that place.

“It was symbolic, all these people, they travel abroad, they see what happens in other climes. Why do we do things differently? To score political points or to settle scores?

“The Oba that doesn’t want the so-called cemetery, but that’s not a cemetery. There’ is one behind his house. He sleeps with the dead. All the Olowos of the world, where were they buried, were they not buried in that place he’s living? Look at the hypocrisy.

“I promise you ( Akeredolu) , I promise you, so long as I live, so long as I live, they will not succeed. They will not rubbish you. They will not rubbish you. Aketi lives on, I say it all the time.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

