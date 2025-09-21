Catholic Bishops warn against suppression of opposition, say Nigeria drifting to one-party state

THE Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has raised concern that Nigeria is drifting dangerously towards a one-party state, warning that the suppression of opposition voices poses a grave threat to the nation’s democracy.

The bishops issued the warning in a communiqué at the end of their Second Plenary Meeting of 2025, held between September 11 and 19 at the Diocesan Retreat and Youth Development Centre, Nto Ekpu Ikot, Obot Akara LGA, Ikot Ekpene Diocese, Akwa Ibom State.

Signed by CBCN President, Archbishop Lucius Ugorji of Owerri, and Secretary, Bishop Donatus Ogun of Uromi, the communiqué said corruption, bad governance, and political self-interest remain the root causes of Nigeria’s crises.

“In fact, there seems to be suppression of opposition as Nigeria appears to be tilting to a one-party state, the development of which is not a good omen for democracy,” the bishops warned, noting that politicians are more preoccupied with securing power ahead of 2027 than with serving the common good.

The Catholic leaders renewed their demand for sweeping electoral reforms, including real-time electronic transmission and collation of results, transparent appointments at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and judicial integrity in handling election disputes.

They cautioned that persistent voter apathy will worsen unless citizens regain confidence in the process.

While acknowledging recent government reforms, such as road construction, tax relief measures, and efforts at food security, the bishops expressed deep concern over widespread insecurity, mass poverty, collapsing healthcare, and failing education.

They lamented the continued exodus of health professionals, frequent power outages crippling businesses, and rising youth unemployment driving migration abroad. “Our nation may collapse if the current situation lingers,” they cautioned.

Despite Nigeria’s challenges, the bishops anchored their message on the Christian virtue of hope, reminding citizens that national renewal is possible through collective responsibility. They called on lay Catholics to actively engage in politics and civic life guided by Gospel values.

“As we celebrate the Jubilee Year of Hope, we renew our hope for a better Nigeria, where everyone will feel secure and at home,” the bishops declared, entrusting the nation to the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Queen and Patroness of Nigeria.

ALSO READ FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE