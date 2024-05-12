Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ilorin, Most Reverend Anselm Pendo Lawani, has called on the government to invest more in agriculture to address pressing issues of food insecurity and economic challenges in the country.

Speaking at the 2024 World Communications Day held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cathedral, Ilorin, Kwara state on Sunday, Bishop Lawani emphasized the need for affordable and accessible food for all citizens, particularly the poor who are struggling to make ends meet.

“The government should address the problem by investing more in agriculture. This will not only provide employment opportunities for many people but also make food available at affordable prices. In advanced countries, food is not the most expensive commodity, but the cheapest. You don’t have to be rich to eat a balanced diet, but in our country, only the rich can afford to eat well”, he said.

Bishop Lawani also highlighted the importance of regulating artificial intelligence (AI) to prevent its abuse and ensure it is used positively.

“AI has come to stay, but we must use it responsibly and not replace human beings with machines. We still need God and depend on Him for our existence”, he said.

The bishop also expressed concern about the diminishing ability of humans to think and reason critically due to over-reliance on technology, saying that, “We are abandoning the intelligence and wisdom that God has given us. We need to use our heads and not just rely on AI to produce answers.

Bishop Lawani’s message emphasized the need for a holistic approach to addressing the country’s challenges, including investing in agriculture, regulating AI, and promoting critical thinking and reasoning.