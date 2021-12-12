Catholic Bishop decries worrisome experience of unemployable graduates 

The worrisome experience of graduates who are not employable in the society is not a good omen in the health sector.

The Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Umuahia, Lucius Ugorji stated this at the weekend, during the maiden matriculation of Madonna College of Health Technology (MACOTECH) Olokoro, Umuahia, established by the Catholic Diocese of Umuahia.

Bishop Ugorji, who is the visitor to the college, said that the college has state-of-the-art equipment and facilities as well as qualified academic and non-academic staff and would help to address the problem of youth unemployment and dearth of relevant technical manpower being experienced in most hospitals in the country.

The institution, he added, would also create jobs and contribute significantly to the development of its host community and the state in general, while looking forward towards a robust partnership between the Diocese and Abia State Government toward building a progressive society, assuring that the college will train quality health personnel.

Speaking, the state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, represented by the state Commissioner for Post Basic Education, Mark Chijioke, charged the students to avoid behaviours that would truncate their ambition as education based on technology is essential in the society.

He assured that the state government would continue to provide the enabling environment to support private sector initiatives toward the overall development of the state.

Earlier in his speech, the pioneer Provost, Rev. Fr. Christian Anokwuru, said that the college started November 16, 2020, with 25 pioneer students and had 200 students in four fully-accredited departments, adding that the institution had achieved accreditation and affiliation in Community Health Technology, Public Health Technology, Medical Laboratory and Pharmacy Technology”.

Speaking on behalf of the traditional rulers present, the chairman of Olokoro Clan Traditional Rulers Council and Okwu Mgba 1 Okwu Olokoro, His Royal Highness, Eze Boniface Izuogu, warned the students to shun cultism, drug abuse as Olokoro clan would not tolerate it in any form.

The institution matriculated 200 pioneer students for the 2020/2021, 2021/2022 academic sessions.