The Catholic Bishop of Oyo Diocese, Most Reverend Emmanuel Badejo, on Saturday urged citizens to shun all forms of hatred after voting at the governorship and House of Assembly elections.

In a statement he issued in Ibadan, the state capital, on Saturday, Badejo also urged the citizenry not to destroy their patrimony in the name of elections.

“My dear people of Oyo State, the governorship and House of Assembly elections are decisive.

“I appeal to all, young and old, please play your part and vote, be wise, truthful and be safe. Cast aside all hatred and violence so that we don’t destroy our own patrimony,’’ he stated.

Badejo advised citizens to be calm and be law-abiding after casting their votes and be assured that God would act in favour of the just.

“May God who loves us and our country so much intervene today for truth, justice and peace in Oyo State.

“The people shall not suffer in vain. LENT- Let Evil Not Triumph, it shall end in peace by God’s grace,’’ he added.

