Catholic Archbishop sof Ibadan calls for increased investment in health at the grassroots

CATHOLIC Archbishop of Ibadan, Most Reverend Dr Gabriel Abegunrin, says Nigeria much more than before needs increased investment into healthcare facilities, particularly at the grassroots, to ensure health for all.

The cleric, who spoke at the grand opening of an ultramodern diagnostic centre and a new wing of the maternity unit at the St Dominic Catholic Hospital, Ogungbade, a suburb of Ibadan, stated that doing so would also help to stem medical tourism and export of medical experts to developed nations.

He said the government should be more sincere with its promises on development, spend more money on health and education, while government officials should also be made to access healthcare and education in the country.

The hospital’s administrator, Reverend Sister Ijeoma Okoye, said the upgrading of the hospital’s diagnostic and maternity services financed with a loan from Missio-invest was necessitated by the plight of its clients.

She declared: “Upgrading our diagnostic and maternity services was initiated based on the suffering the patients go through plying our road to city centres for advanced medical investigations like CT scan, MRI, digital X-rays and so on.

“Also, in situations of obstetric emergencies, it is no longer news in our community here that women deliver in the vehicle while trying to come to St Dominic Catholic Hospital, Ogungbade. To mitigate these harsh experiences, we set out to provide a one-stop shop for all basic medical needs.”

Mr Felix Ofungwu, executive director of ISN Product Nigerian Limited and chairman at the occasion, said diagnostic tests play a crucial role in the provision of quality health care and the ultramodern diagnostic centre reinforces the hospital’s commitment to providing and improving the quality of care for the Ogungbade community and its environ.

“In my business, I have seen a lot of hospitals across the country and this is one of the finest. It is hoped that other communities will be inspired by this,” he said.