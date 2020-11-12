CASSON signs MoU with Oyo judiciary on re-entry education for offenders   

As part of its effort to scale up the frontiers of its re-entry education programmes in the country on counselling, the Counselling Association of Nigeria, (CASSON), Oyo State chapter, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Oyo State Judiciary in collaboration with the Justice Development and Peace Commission, Ibadan, the state capital.

The state chairman, Dr Nididi Ofole, who led the team of the incorporated trustees of the association and state executives to the Probate and Community Service Office of the Oyo State Judiciary, High Court, Ibadan, said the move was aimed at providing counselling services for the rehabilitation of offenders in the state’s correctional centres (formerly known as the prison.)

According to her, the MoU has been a long-awaited dream of the association to support the judiciary in educating offenders in the state in order to transform, reset them mentally and prepare them to contribute meaningfully to society after their tenures in prison.

She assured that the collaboration would yield a positive result in terms of human resources, noting that, Oyo CASSON had what it takes professionally to provide a well-organised and effective community services, adding that CASSON is a 46-year-old association with 36 chapters in Nigeria and the FCT with a strong base both in terms of membership and reputation.

The deputy chief registrar, Oyo State Judiciary, Mrs Olumide Ogunrin, who received the entourage on behalf of the Chief Judge, Honourable Justice, M.L Abimbola, noted that the collaboration with CASSON was timely.

She said the current global health situation through COVID 19 had made community services far more valuable and much appreciated in the judicial system at this sensitive time when correctional services, the new name of Nigeria\s prisons, could not afford taking in more offenders while COVID-19 lasted, but had to follow practice direction by the Chief Judge punishing offenders through community service.

She commended Oyo CASSON for its patience and for not losing interest throughout the period of processing the MoU, saying “I look forward to us having a great working relationship.”

Speaking at the event, CASSON’s trustee, Professor Ayo Hammed, said, “the absence of re-entry education programmes for convicted persons at the correction centres had made many of the convicted persons gone back to jail because they felt they didn’t have relevance in the society.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: CBN Lists Business Activities Eligible For N75bn Youth Investment Fund

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed main business activities and sectors in the Nigerian economy that are eligible to access its N75 billion Youth Investment Fund…

#EndSARS: Fr Mbaka Asks Buhari, Past Leaders To Apologise To Nigerians

Controversial Catholic priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, (AMEN), Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari and past leaders of the country demanding that the President should apologize to the country, especially the youth, on behalf of himself and his predecessors, for causing Nigerians so much pain…