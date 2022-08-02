Cassava seed producers lament inability to access loans, insurance cover

CASSAVA seed producers have raised concerns over their inability to access loans and insurance cover to hedge against risks.

They spoke at the second edition of the cassava seed business summit organised by the Building an Economically Sustainable and Integrated Cassava Seed System, Phase 2 (BASICS-II) project of the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA).

President of Industrial Cassava Stakeholders Association of Nigeria (ICSAN), Mr Charles Adeniji, noted that though the Central Bank of Nigeria, commercial banks and microfinance banks have funding programmes, they are usually burdened by administrative and process challenges that make access difficult.

Adeniji said: “Generally, financing is available with the Central Bank of Nigeria. The commercial banks and microfinance banks have intervention funds. But there are barriers to access, high-interest rates, short tenure, and often strident conditions.”

According to the Vice President of the National Association of Cassava Seed Entrepreneurs Network (NACSEN), Dr Augusta Amajuoyi, poor access to loans was a major challenge for a private sector-led cassava seed system.

“Seed entrepreneurs find it difficult to get loans because of the harsh conditions given by banks requesting collateral and all manner of things. Sometimes, interest rates are up to 28 per cent,” she lamented.

The summit with the theme: “Financing and Insurance Opportunities for the Sustainable Growth of the Cassava Seed System”, was recently held virtually with over 130 cassava entrepreneurs and stakeholders in attendance.

The summit featured two-panel sessions. The first session addressed “The Business of Cassava Stem Production: Emerging Activities of Cassava Seed Entrepreneurs, and Challenges Affecting the Sustainability of the Cassava Seed System”, and the second session focused on “Exploring Financing Opportunities for Seed Entrepreneurs in the Cassava Value Chain.”

Stakeholders underscored the importance of financing and insurance for cassava seed ventures and charged government and finance institutions to address the funding bottlenecks.

In his welcome remarks, Managing Partner at Sahel Consulting, the summit convener and one of the implementing partners of BASICS-II, Temitope Adegoroye, stated that finance and insurance were crucial for growth in the cassava seed system. He called for continuous collaboration of stakeholders in the sector to specifically support and explore financing and insurance opportunities for seed producers within the value chain.

“A sustainable cassava seed system would catalyze the potential of cassava given the country’s status as the highest producer of the crop in the world,” he said.

In the keynote address, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr Ernest Umakhihe, encouraged seed enterprises to make insurance covers part of their business strategies.

Deputy Director Irrigation, Federal Department of Agriculture, Mrs Sugra Mahmood, who represented the Permanent Secretary, stressed the need for awareness creation on the business prospects of cassava seed multiplication and the importance of partnerships and collaboration to support the growth of a sustainable cassava seed system.

Head, Agriculture Insurance, Veritas Kapital, Mr Ayodele Olaleye; Group Head of Agriculture, Sterling Bank, Mr Olushola Obikanye and Country Manager of Mennonite Economic Development Associates (MEDA) Tanzania, Mr Stephen Magige, spoke on the various financing and insurance opportunities available to stakeholders in the cassava value chain. They emphasised the importance of enhancing farmers’ access to finance and insurance services.





Acting Executive Director, National Root Crops Research Institute (NRCRI), Umudike, Dr Godwin Asumugha, IITA BASICS-II Project Manager, Prof Lateef Sanni and Mr Paul Enecko, Zonal Manager of Mennonite Economic Development Associates (MEDA) in Tanzania, explained the steps being taken to develop the cassava seed system in Nigeria and Tanzania. Sir. Francis Chia, President of the National Association of Cassava Seed Entrepreneurs Network (NACSEN) stated that the creation of associations for cassava seed entrepreneurs, capacity building and promoting access to high-quality planting materials, were key to growth in the cassava seed system.

In his closing remarks, Dr Phillip Ojo, Director General, National Agricultural Seeds Council (NASC) expressed optimism about the catalyzed growth of the cassava value chain. He solicited the continuous collaboration of stakeholders towards a robust and vibrant seed system.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

In a country where economic deficit and unemployment have become the order of the day, conceptualizing a business idea in Nigeria and subsequently starting it can be likened to a goldmine which offers an opportunity for people to tap into a better livelihood.

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…