The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali, on Wednesday revealed that the force is investigating individuals, including state governors whose utterances are considered to have incited citizens to riots over the naira redesign policy of the federal government.

Briefing correspondents alongside the Attorney General of Federation, Abubakar Malami, after a meeting of the National Security Council presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, he said, however, that despite the investigation, the police cannot prosecute the state chief executives because they enjoy immunity.

Recall that many governors led by the Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State had openly denigrated the Buhari policy, asking their citizens not to comply with the expiration of the legality of the old N500 and N1000.

Asked why the governors had not been cautioned, the Police boss stated: “We all know why unless you want to hear from the mouth of the Attorney General. We are investigating, we are investigating. Whoever does anything can be investigated.

“But for him to be investigated, some people have immunity. I think that is some of the reasons. But that will not stop us from cautioning, warning, or advising them, and we are doing so. That’s for the incitement by governors.”

