By: Lawrence Bajah – Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has warned medical doctors in hospitals not to reject patients because of the ongoing difficulties in accessing cash.

Mandate Secretary, FCT Health and Human Services Secretariat, Dr Abubakar Tafida, said the administration had adopted measures of payment by patients to ease their difficulty while trying to access medical attention in hospital.

He said all medical directors have been mandated to engage the service of multiple Point of Sale (PoS) operators at the moment in their various hospitals as an alternative means of payments for the medical bills.

Tafida, who disclosed this to Journalists in Abuja, warned that the administration will not hesitate to sanction any medical officials that refuse to attend to patience and turn them back because of the current situation being experienced in the country as occasioned by CBN new cashless policy.

While assuring residents of the FCT that the administration is doing everything possible to ease their challenge, Dr Tafida explained that the situation is not just peculiar to the FCT but a national challenge which he said will soon be over.

