By Leon Usigbe, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has told Nigerians that he is fully aware that some policies of government, which, he said, are meant to bring overall improvement to the country, have caused hardship and appealed for further patience as the government takes appropriate measures to ease them.

His appeal is contained in video recording sent on Sunday from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where he is currently attending African Union (AU) Summit

The President called traditional traditional rulers, religious leaders and parents to warn their followers and wards alike, not to allow themselves to be used by a few to foment trouble.

He said: “I want to assure you that the Government has taken adequate security measures to allow everyone to come out and cast their votes. I am therefore appealing to everyone to give them the necessary support.

“Fellow Nigerians, I want to use this opportunity to once again thank you for electing me to be your President on two occasions.”

“I am not a contestant in this election, but my party, the All Progressives Congress, has a candidate in the person of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. As I mentioned before, Tinubu is a true believer in Nigeria, who loves the people and the development of our country.

“I am calling on all of you to vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He is reliable and I trust he will build on our achievements.





“Finally, I want to once again assure you that I am fully aware of the current hardship you are facing as a result of some policies of the government which are meant to bring overall improvement to the country.

“I am appealing to you to exercise further patience as we take appropriate measures to ease these hardships. God willing, there will be light at the end of the tunnel,” he added.

The President emphasized that the APC presidential candidate has demonstrated his commitment to the development of the country and the well-being of its people.