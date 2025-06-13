Agriculture

CASCADE empowers 2,710 women farmers in Bauchi

Ishola Michael
CASCADE empowers women farmers

A total of 2,710 smallholder women farmers in Bauchi and Toro LGAs of Bauchi State have been empowered with noiler birds to enhance their participation in sustainable livestock production.

The empowerment was undertaken by Catalyzing Strengthened Policy Action for Healthy Diets and Resilience (CASCADE) as part of its ongoing project in Bauchi State.

While flagging off the exercise in Bauchi, Programme Manager of CASCADE, Isaac Ishaya Audu, said that each woman who bought five birds received an extra five along with 12.5kg of poultry feed, while those who bought 10 chicks received an additional 10 and a 25kg bag of feed.

He also disclosed that the programme included the training of mother units on noiler poultry value chain and integrated poultry farming practices for the women.

Isaac Ishaya Audu further said that the goal is to revitalise women smallholder farmers’ engagement in poultry agriculture so that they can contribute to improved household nutrition and economic resilience.

According to him, “CASCADE choose noiler poultry because of its resilience to climatic conditions and the ability for the birds to survive harsh conditions.”

He noted that the purpose for designing noiler poultry is also because it’s suitable for rural women that have limited financial capacity to be able to finance the business.

He explained that, “We want to improve their income that will compliment nutrition at the household level by way if Strengthening women ownership of production and also to enhance meat and eggs consumption.”

Isaac Ishaya Audu added that CASCADE is partnering with Amo Farm Sieberer Hatchery to explore opportunities around a model that drives sustainable access to poultry, leveraging on Amo Farms subsidiaries who breed chicks.

ALSO READ: Bauchi govt lauded for initiating creation of more emirates, chiefdoms

According to him, “We are triggering demand through Village across communities if implementation to see how they can buy into this opportunity.”

The farmers are getting a 50% subsidy on the cost of chicks, feeds, vaccines, drugs and other complements that will support the business.

The Programme Manager added that the partnership with Amo Farms is also to drive market expansion for noiler products.

The project is being implemented by CASCADE, CARE Nigeria and the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), with support from the Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

