CASA backs IGP Egbetokun, says smear campaign won’t stop police reforms

THE Civic Alliance for Security Accountability (CASA) has condemned what it described as a “coordinated campaign of calumny” against the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, urging Nigerians to disregard what it called “unfounded attacks” on his leadership.

In a statement issued Friday, President of CASA, Mr. Charles Egbunike, described the campaign as a thinly veiled attempt to discredit both the IGP and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, under whose administration Egbetokun was appointed.

“These campaigns are not only malicious but deliberately designed to create instability,” Egbunike said. “The IGP is being used as a proxy to attack the President, owing to their long-standing relationship that dates back to the Tinubu administration in Lagos State when Egbetokun served as his Chief Security Officer.”

Egbunike stated that the smear campaign is the handiwork of disgruntled elements who have been sidelined following recent police reforms spearheaded by the IGP. He particularly cited Egbetokun’s firm stance on enforcing retirement age and service year policies in line with directives from the Police Service Commission.

“These individuals benefited from a corrupt status quo that the IGP has now dismantled,” he alleged. “They have now resorted to sponsoring faceless online platforms and shadowy media outfits to carry out a smear campaign. Soon, we will reveal their identities — including a retired senior police officer unhappy with the circumstances of his exit from service.”

Egbunike warned that the campaign poses a threat to national security and vowed that CASA would stand firm in support of police reform.

Speaking alongside him, retired Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Idris Dauda Dabban described IGP Egbetokun as “a humble, disciplined, and forward-thinking officer” committed to transforming the Nigerian Police Force.

“I’ve known him since our days as coursemates at the Police Academy. We served together in the same unit, lived in the same Satellite Police Barracks in Lagos, and I can say without hesitation that he is driven, ethical, and patriotic,” Dabban said.

“He does not tolerate indiscipline. He is never tribalistic or religiously biased. For him, it’s always about the job—work, work, and more work. Nigerians are fortunate to have someone like him at the helm of the police.”

Also speaking, CASA Secretary-General, Emamode Peters, praised the IGP’s work ethic and commitment to professionalism.

“One thing that stands out is his dedication,” Peters said. “He’s in the office early, stays beyond 14 hours, and continues working even at home, often not sleeping until 4 a.m. His leadership has set a new standard in policing.”

Peters noted that Egbetokun’s academic background, discipline, and leadership style are reshaping the Force for the better, and warned that no amount of blackmail will derail the ongoing reforms.

“Laziness and unprofessionalism have no place under his watch. We are seeing a cleaner, more efficient police force emerge,” he said.

