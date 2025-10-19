CAS Abubakar charges NAF personnel to embrace physical fitness 

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, has urged the personnel of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to embrace physical fitness as an integral part of life in the service.

Abubakar stated this while speaking in Abuja during the 2025 10km walk/jog exercise aimed at promoting its personnel’s fitness and unity, which ended successfully in the States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory FCT Abuja

This was contained in a statement made available to Defence Correspondents in Abuja by the Spokesperson of the Service, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame

According to it, the CAS, who reaffirmed that physical fitness remains an integral aspect of life in the Service and a key requirement for career progression, emphasised that beyond promotion criteria, every officer and airman must view fitness as a personal responsibility and a foundation for operational readiness.

Air Marshal Abubakar noted that the event was not only about winning medals but about fostering unity, teamwork, and wellness among personnel and their families.

While quoting the Philosopher Aristotle, he said, “We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act but a habit,” stressing that consistent engagement in fitness and sports embodies the habit of excellence that defines the Nigerian Air Force.

He further noted that walking and other fitness activities contribute significantly to resilience, clarity, and efficiency, describing them as vital to building an agile and mission-ready force capable of meeting national security demands.

While highlighting the ongoing efforts to enhance sports development across NAF formations, Air Marshal Abubakar announced the implementation of resolutions from the maiden Directorate of Sports and Physical Education Workshop, including the upgrading of sporting facilities across bases.

He disclosed plans for the establishment of a Sports Control Board to coordinate sporting activities and an upcoming inspection tour to assess sports infrastructure nationwide. Commanders were also directed to strengthen participation in local sporting events to promote civil-military relations and enhance the NAF’s positive public image.

He commended the successful conduct of the Year 2025 Base Youth Sports Competition, describing it as a proactive initiative to productively engage young people and discourage social vices.

The statement pointed out that the success of the exercise, which brought together NAF personnel, their families, and participants from sister organisations in an atmosphere of camaraderie, motivation, and shared purpose, underscored the commitment of the Service to the physical fitness, well-being, and unity of its personnel.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Chairman, National Sports Council (NSC), Malam Shehu Diko, who was the Special Guest of Honour, congratulated all who took part in the event and commended their spirit of excellence and discipline, which reflected the NAF’s enduring commitment to defending Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

Both Malam Shehu Diko and Air Marshal Abubakar expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his continued support of the Nigerian Air Force and sports development in Nigeria.

Malam Diko also applauded the Service for its commitment to physical fitness, which he said is key to maintaining operational efficiency.

It further explained that the exercise once again underscored the NAF’s unwavering resolve to maintain a fit, united, and operationally ready force and that the event also featured the presentation of gifts to participants who distinguished themselves during the exercise.

According to the statement, the CAS, in recognition of these achievements, directed the design of welfare packages to reward outstanding teams and athletes, while urging all sportsmen and women to intensify preparations for the forthcoming NAF Inter-Command Sports Competition, which is being revived after a nine-year break.

