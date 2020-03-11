Carpenter in court for allegedly stealing four bottles of exotic wine

A 38-year-old carpenter, Biola Oni, on Wednesday appeared in a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly stealing four bottles of exotic wine from a supermarket, worth N107,200

The police charged Oni with conspiracy and theft.

He pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution counsel, Insp Ajaga Agboko, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 4, at Hubmart Supermarket located at Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

He alleged that the defendant, who conspired with another person, now at large, pretended to be a customer, went into Hubmart Supermarket and each stole two bottles of Moet and Chandon wine valued at N107,200.

“Oni and his accomplice pretended to be customers, shopping for wine, after they put the wine in a shopping basket they hid somewhere and started stocking the bottles of wine into their trousers.

” A security guard who sighted them on the CCTV monitor, stopped them as they were walking out of the store for a search; they caught the defendant while the other escaped,” he said.

Agboko said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate T.A. Anjorin-Ajose admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Anjorin-Ajose adjourned the case until April 30 for hearing.

NAN