Bolanle is a 32 years old lawyer whose husband, Akin, was first diagnosed as having a bipolar disorder when they were still undergraduates. They had been dating for the past three years and he had become her rock and pillar. They were simply inseparable.

It had started with his becoming reclusive, not picking her calls and locking himself in his room and missing classes. She thought long and hard about whether she had done something to upset him but could not identify anything. She went to confront him after two weeks and she met him crying alone. He couldn’t explain what was happening but he just felt overwhelmingly tired and sad for no reason.

She insisted they go to the University Clinic, where he was diagnosed as having a depressive episode. He subsequently recovered and was doing fine until his final year, when he suddenly became full of energy and was behaving inappropriately and claiming to be very important and rich.

She knew something was amiss again and with the support of his friends, they took him to the clinic where his diagnosis was changed to bipolar disorder.

Apparently, some individuals suffer alternating episodes of depression and manic episodes, thus fluctuating between the two extremes of mood disorders. Such individuals are described as having bipolar disorder.

Several close friends of Bolanle and some of her family members counselled her to jilt him and move on. Should she now abandon him at the first sign of turbulence? What if she became depressed after childbirth (postpartum depression)? Or had an accident and became paralyzed? Would she be happy for him to divorce her because things had changed? So, she decided to stay with him.

They got married immediately after his youth service, as he had served with an oil company who recruited him immediately due to his brilliance and dedication to duty. The first five years of marriage went by in a blur. They were blessed with two boys and he was doing very well at work. Then she noticed that he had started skipping his meds.

When she probed, he would insist he was fine and there was no problem. Then he started sleeping poorly and was becoming irritable, full of energy and quarrelsome. She pleaded with him to take his medications but he always reacted angrily to her insinuating that he was mad when there was nothing wrong with him. Thus, she had to let him be while praying that he does not suffer a relapse.

On one occasion, she called his doctor to please speak with him, which the doctor did. But he stormed home that evening and was furious. How dare she do that? Was she trying to humiliate him and make him lose face? He thundered.

Unfortunately, her worst fears soon came to pass as he suffered a full relapse two weeks later and she was called to the office where he had to be restrained with security men and taken to the staff clinic, as he started shouting and screaming at the GM during a board meeting.

Discussion

The biggest challenge for caregivers of persons with mental disorders is that once they are fine and doing well, they may be in denial and refuse to take their medications or attend their follow up clinics. If the caregivers try to apply pressure, they may become the enemy, and be labelled in various ways: ‘not trusting me’, ‘implying that I am sick or mad’ and so on.

Thus, such caregivers may bear the brunt of their anger, especially when it is clear to the caregivers (parents, siblings or spouses) that something is going wrong. Yet when things go south and the person suffers a breakdown, they are the ones that will end up sacrificing their time, jobs and everything else to run around and provide full time care until they recover and find their feet again.

Individuals with chronic medical conditions, such as hypertension, diabetes and some mental disorders need to be on medications for the rest of their lives in order to remain healthy and to control their symptoms.

It would not make sense for someone with hypertension or diabetes to refuse to take medications because their blood pressure or blood sugar is well controlled at that moment. Otherwise, they will soon run into trouble when complications arise.

It is against this background that persons with chronic mental disorders should appreciate that if they fail to take their medications and go for regular check-up simply because they feel fine, they will be inviting another relapse.

While there is never a good time for relapse, this COVID-19 season is the worst possible season. Please stay in touch with your doctors via the phone if there are any complaints. And all caregivers deserve plaudits for their painstaking labour of love, on an ongoing basis.

Police Arrest 30 Footballers For Violating Lockdown In Kano

The Police Command in Kano on Tuesday confirmed it had arrested 30 youths allegedly involved in a football match in defiance to the lockdown order imposed on the state to contain the spread of the Coronavirus virus. Mr Abdullahi Haruna, the Commands’ spokesman, made the disclosure in an interview with the… Read full story

Seyi Makinde Announces New Appointments

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has approved the appointment of Mrs Bolanle Sarumi-Aliyu as his Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora. This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday in Ibadan by Moses Alao, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Print Media… Read full story

COVID-19: UN Study Reveals ‘Baffling’ Inequality In Distance Learning

A study by the United Nations (UN) and some partners has revealed a “baffling” disparity in digitally-based distance learning around the world. This is coming amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that has forced the closure of schools in 191 countries, leaving most of the world’s students at home… Read full story

COVID-19: Another WHO Staff Tests Positive In Bauchi

The Bauchi State Government on Tuesday confirmed that another official of World Health Organisation (WHO) has tested positive of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total of active cases in the state to three. The Chairman, Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, disclosed this… Read full story

US Senate Passes Additional $484bn COVID-19 Relief Package

The United States Senate on Tuesday passed an additional coronavirus relief package worth $484 billion (N181 trillion) to address emerging public health and economic challenges occasioned by the pandemic. Specifically, this will replenish a depleted loan package for small businesses and provide funds for hospitals and coronavirus… Read full story

Kyari: Buhari Writes Borno Community, Says ‘Borno Has Lost An Outstanding Personality’

President Muhammadu Buhari has written the Governor of Borno, Prof. Babagana Zulum, and some leading traditional rulers, commiserating with them on the passing of their illustrious son and his Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari. Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday… Read full story

North Korean Media Silent On Kim’s Whereabouts As Speculation On Health Rages

North Korean state media on Wednesday made no mention of leader Kim Jong Un’s health or whereabouts, a day after intense international speculation over his health was sparked by media reports he was gravely ill after a cardiovascular procedure… Read full story

Coronavirus Hits Morocco Prison As 68 Test Positive

Sixty-eight people, mostly staff, have come down with the coronavirus at a prison in the southern Moroccan city of Ouarzazate, prison authorities said on Tuesday, without reporting any deaths. Earlier this month Morocco released 5,645 prisoners – some of them in poor health – to help reduce the risk of the coronavirus… Read full story

EDITORIAL: The Increasing Lawlessness Of Security Agencies

THE unusual circumstances which the advent of the COVID-19 global pandemic has foisted on many countries of the world, including Nigeria, has, in turn, elicited unusual official responses such as total or partial lockdown of activities. One of the significant consequences of restrictive orders is transient impairment… Read full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE