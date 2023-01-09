Cardinalstone Securities led top stockbroking firms in 2022

Capital Market
By Kehinde Akinseinde-Jayeoba | Lagos
Equities market opens week bullish as investors earn N124bn, Equities investors earn N285.4bn in 5 days amid buying interest, Equities investors lose N163.6bn in 5 days amid sell-off activities, Gains in Dangote Cement shares push market to positive close, Market opens week flat, as investors stakes 103.3m shares worth N2.14bn, Equities market reverse previous day's gain as investors lose N24.1bn, Investors earn N7.2bn, Sell-offs on Airtel Africa, Equities investors lose N18.1bn , MTNN losses further dip, Geregu Power's 2.5bn shares , Equities investors earn N103.4bn as local bourse rebounds by 0.4%, BUA Cement losses further dips , Equities investors lose N19bn, Equities market dips by 0.10% as investors lose N28bn, Local stock market decline, Bullish sentiment dominates market, stock market closed week, Bears persists to second consecutive week, Local stock market closes in red despite robust trade, stock market hits 7th-day, Local stock market opens week weaker by 1.2% as investors lose N312bn, Equities investors lose N6bn, Equities investors lose N90bn as market dips by 0.3%, Banking stocks lift local bourse marginally, as investors earn N12bn, Equities investors gain N5.6trn, stock market closes flat, stock market second loss, Bulls persist at NGX, Profit-taking takes up activities , Bears persist at NGX , Equities investors earn N158bn, Investors lose N22bn , capital investment in Q1 2022, Nigerian equities market opens, Nigerian equities market opens June bearish as ASI dips further by 1.24%, Equities investors earn N596bn, stock market halts bearish, Local stock market, stock market opens week, Investors gain N262.8bn as local stock market hits 14yrs high. Equities investors gain N1.45trn, Equities investors earn N143bn as bullish sentiment persists at NGX, Equities investors earn N5.21bn as ASI adds 2bps, Oil stocks push market, The Nigerian equities market posted the biggest single day gain in three months as the benchmark index inched up 1.25 per cent to close at 48,138.71 basis points, Equities investors earn N19.1bn , Investors earn N87.48bn, Negative sentiment persists at NGX as ASI further shed 0.48%, Equities investors lose N83bn, Nigerian equities investors, Investors lose N25bn , Access Bank stocks, Custodian records revenue growth, Local stock market , Equities investors earn N72bn as market reverses 5th-day loss, Bears maintain on stock market, Nigerian stock market, Equities investors lose N66bn as market dips by 0.26%, Equities investors lose N22bn, NGX: Equities investors earn N51bn to open week bullish, Equities investors gain N23bn as activities go uptick, Equities investors earn N54bn, Equities investors earn N54bn , Equities market bows to profit-taking, Local stock market maintains, Equities investors gain N2.3trn in January as bulls persist at NGX, Equities investors gain N137bn, Local stock market halts, Bullish trend wanes, Equities investors gain N810bn in 5 days as market hits 13-year high, Equities investors, Equities investors earn N323bn, Local stock market , Bulls persist at stock market, Equities investors gain N1.24trn, Equities market closed week, Local stock market maintains, Selloffs of banking stocks, Investors earn N253bn , Stock market rebounds , Local stock market sheds, Investors lose N391bn, Local stock market, Bears persists at NGX , Sell-off on MTNN stocks, Local stock market opens , Investors gained N54bn in 5 days amidst renewed buy sentiments, NGX benchmark index dips , Equities investors lost N28bn in 5 days amidst positive outlook, Equities investors lose , Airtel stocks push market , Stock market begins week on red zone as investors lose N12bn, Equities Investors gain N252bn as bulls persists at NGX, Bearish moments persist, tepid activities, Investors earn N27bn as bulls persists at NGX, Investors' interest in high cap , Local stock market bows , NGX: Market sustains positive sentiments, posts 0.4 per cent gain, Profit-taking dips market , Equities investors gained N340bn, Airtel Africa pushes market's worth, NGX: Investors earned N350bn in August, analysts predict positive H2, NGX ASI crosses 40,000 points as bulls persists, Local stock , market posts ASI shed 0.05%, dips market further by 0.1%, NGX: Banking stocks’ loss reverse gains as ASI sheds 0.1%, Equities market records marginal loss amidst robust activities, Profit taking takes toll, Equities investors lose N24.4bn

Cardinalstone Securities Limited led the list of top stockbroking firms in Nigeria both by volume and value in 2022.

According to the annual broker performance report for 2022 released by the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), Cardinalstone led the list, having traded in stocks worth N571.5 billion, representimg 24.46 percent of the entire value of shares traded on the floor of the exchange in 2022. Last year it traded in stocks worth N143.6 billion

The top 10 performing stockbroking firms in 2022 traded a total of N1.55 trillion worth of shares, accounting for 66.20 percent of the total value of shares traded in the year.

Cardinalstone, Stanbic IBTC, and APT Securities led the list of top-performing stockbroking firms in Nigeria for 2022, having brokered the trade of shares worth N934.54 billion, accounting for 0.4 percent of the total shares traded in the Nigerian equities market.

Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited with a total value of N183.86 billion worth of shares traded in 2022, stands in the second position, accounting for 7.87 percent of the total shares traded at the exchange. The company dropped from first position last year when it traded in stocks worth N211.9 billion.

APT Securities and Funds traded stocks worth N179.1 billion and accounted for 7.67 percent of the total value of shares traded in 2022. APT Securities improved from N73.32 billion traded in the previous year, moving from seventh to third position in one year.

Meristem Stockbrokers Limited accounted for 5.1 percent of the total value of shares recorded in the period with N119.2 billion worth of shares traded. An improvement from N89.46 billion recorded in 2021.

EFG Hermes Limited traded in stocks worth N115.7 billion in 2022, accounting for 4.95 percent of the total value of stocks traded in the year. Despite an increase in value, EFG Hermes dropped from fourth position last year to fifth this time.

Others on the list include Cordros Securities Limited with N103.0 billion, CSL Stockbrokers Limited with N85.61 billion and Chapel Hill Denham Securities Limited with N79.15 billion.

FBN Quest Securities traded in shares valued at N68.64 billion, while Investment One Stockbrokers completed the list with trades in stocks worth N41.23 billion, which accounted for 1.76 percent of the total value recorded in the year.


It will be recalled that a total of 201.99 billion units of shares were traded in the local bourse in the year 2022 valued at N2.34 trillion. This is 15.9 percent and 22.5 per cent higher than the 174.24 billion units and N1.91 trillion recorded in the previous year.

Meanwhile, the All-Share Index of the NGX, which is used to track the performance of the equities market closed the year at 51,251.06 points, representing a 19.98 percent gain Year to Date compared to 43,046.78 basis points recorded at the start of the year.

 

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

You might also like
Capital Market

CAC to sanction companies with unissued shares

Capital Market

BUA Foods, Wema Bank joins NGX 30 Index

Capital Market

Multiverse shares topped performing stocks in 2022, appreciates by 1,890%

Capital Market

Stanbic IBTC rewards 12 Nigerians with N32m at FUZE Festival

Comments
Subscribe to e-Paper
E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune
Frontpage Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More