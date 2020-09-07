Car Thief crushes pregnant woman, motorcyclist to death in Delta

A pregnant woman and a motorcycle rider were on Sunday crushed to death in Issele Uku, Aniocha North council area of Delta State as a thief was escaping with a Peugeot salon car.

The escapee was said to be on top speed along the busy old road inside the town before he ran into the victims, killing them on the spot.

The owner of the stolen car, one Martin narrated that ” I was trying to look for one or two passengers to Asaba, as I used to do before, leaving the key in the ignition when the suspect quickly entered the car and zoomed off.

“Before I could know what was happening, somebody just jumped inside the car and immediately drove away, so, I stopped Okada and gave him a hot chase.

“The man was on speed trying to escape before he ran into Okada man who carried a pregnant woman and they died on the spot. When we got to the scene, I found out that the suspect is Fulani man.

“As people came to the scene and saw that the pregnant woman and the Okada rider were already dead, they pounced on him before the police came and rescued him.”

The suspect was said to have been rushed to one of the nearby hospitals for treatment.

When contacted on Monday, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya toldTribune Online that she was yet to get details from Issele-Uku divisional police station.

But Police source at the division said the suspect has been arrested but receiving treatment in the hospital.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

TOUGH POLICIES: IMF, World Bank Take Over Nigeria’s Economy •More Pains Ahead For Nigerians

ALTHOUGH this seems a difficult period for Nigerians, Sunday Tribune investigations have, however, revealed that it could actually be a signal to the beginning of more unbearable pains in the form of economic policies as the Federal Government continues to implement the stringent conditions of its international creditors…Car Thief crushes pregnant woman

What I See Around The Villa — Primate Ayodele

In this interview by KEHINDE OYETIMI, founder of Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, Primate Ayodele speaks on both global and local issues…Car Thief crushes pregnant woman Car Thief crushes pregnant woman

High Cost Of Fuel, Electricity Will Ruin Our Lives — Market Leaders, Business Owners Lament

CONDEMNATION of the hike in petroleum products and electricity went notches higher at the weekend as more Nigerians flayed the decision of the Federal Government to take such a decision not minding the fatal blow dealt the economy by the coronavirus pandemic…Car Thief crushes pregnant woman Car Thief crushes pregnant woman