Car imports have reduced under Tinubu, says APC Chairman

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, has said car imports have reduced under President Bola Tinubu as more vehicles are now being produced and assembled in Nigeria.

Yilwatda said this while speaking on Politics Today on Channels Television, monitored by Nigerian Tribune on Monday night in Abuja.

He attributed the development to increased local production, adding that more Nigerians were now buying locally assembled vehicles.

“Most of the companies are now coming back. They are springing up, and we don’t… Now, we have cars that are made in Nigeria, assembled in Nigeria. Most new cars are now coming up; people are buying them. Imports are reducing. We have more production in the country,” he said.

The APC chairman also criticised the privatisation process supervised by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, saying it left many Nigerians without jobs and affected their livelihoods.

According to him, several workers lost their jobs after companies were shut down, while many were not paid their gratuities, pensions and other entitlements.

“A lot of people have lost their jobs because of privatisation. They were not paid gratuity; they were not settled; they were not paid pension. These people were not classified as being hungry. We had thousands of people who didn’t have job because the companies got closed down. The indirect and direct jobs were all shut down.

“Today, we’ve restored all those gratuities; salaries are being paid, people who are affected indirectly are being restored,” he added.