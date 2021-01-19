Capt Hosa is alive, hale, hearty, death rumour wicked ― Family

The family of the Benin, Edo State, billionaire and philanthropist, Captain Wells Idahosa Okunbo, known widely as Capt Hosa, is alive, hale and hearty and described the rumour of his demise, as “wicked.”

Capt Hosa, who is the Chairman, Ocean Marine Solutions Limited, it would be recalled, had immediately after the September 19, 2020 Edo State governorship election, travelled to the United Kingdom, for his routine medical checkup.

In a statement endorsed by Dr Tinyan Okunbo, on behalf of the Okunbo family, the billionaire’s kinsmen reiterated that their son, father and benefactor, is not only alive, but has been destined to live beyond the rumor of his passing on, and warned those behind the malicious rumor to desist or face the wrath of God.

“Our attention has been drawn to the malicious and malevolent rumour making the rounds that our son, brother, father, grandfather and benefactor has gone to be with Lord.

“We hereby rebuke this rumour that originated from the pit of hell, and hereby state unequivocally, that Capt Idahosa Wells Okunbo is well, hale and hearty,” the statement read in part.

“Our brother, son and father will surely live beyond the rumour and God will judge those who delight in peddling fatal wishes on the innocent. We take solace in the fact that similar rumours in the past have been said of great men who had always proved the evil intentions of these wicked hearts wrong, and invariably lived beyond their expectations,” the Okunbo family reiterated.

The family recalled, how for instance, the late nationalist, Dr. Nnamdi Azikwe, was rumoured dead but outlived those who announced his obituary, adding that drawing inspiration from that, it was assured that “our brother, son, grandfather and benefactor will live to the fullness of his age and beyond in the mighty name of our Lord Jesus Christ. Amen. He is already testifying to The glory of God in his life and only God and God alone will take the glory in Jesus mighty name.”

