Capitol Hill invasion: A shame to the United States and threat to democracy ― Professor Akinyemi

A former Nigerian Minister of External Affairs, Professor Bolaji Akinyemi, has described the Capitol Hill invasion as a shame to the United States of America and a threat to democracy.

Professor Akinyemi gave this description in an interview on a programme aired on Arise News in the early hours of Thursday.

He said the seizure of the Congress was a result of the insurrection is an act of treason and a threat to the democracy of the world as this would make America less arrogant in lecturing the rest about Democracy.

The former minister said the blame should not only be attributed to Donald Trump but also the Republican Party that lacked the courage to take the necessary precaution before it was carried out and the American Police who were not alive to their responsibilities.

“The seizure of the Congress instigated by a sitting president of the United States is a shame to the United States and a threat to democracy.

“It is an act of treason. A threat to America’s democracy is a threat to democracy of the world.

“The United States would become less arrogant in lecturing the rest of us about democracy. Fighting to preserve democracy is a daily struggle. The United States has bamboozled the rest of the world for a very long time.

“The pillars of the Republican Party were complicit with what Trump had done. They did not stand up to it. They lacked courage. They were not thinking of the United States.

“In addition, we must question the American security forces. Did you see one of them? Where were they when they were needed? We knew this was coming. The committee on risk would have sat. Who knew that there was going to be thugs on the streets of America?

“I thought they would be on standby. They were the last to show up. What happened was treason, pure and simple.

“Where were men of valour to stand up to this man. But for too long, they had allowed Trump to grow from a petty core man to a monster in the American political scene,” he said.

“I believe the lesson is perseverance. Resist the temptation to cut corners, to resort to extra-constitutional means to resolve political crisis. It may take long. All will end well.

“The temptation that has always been with the political crisis is to resort to extra-constitutional means.

“I do congratulate the United States. This was a boxing match. It was a brutal heavyweight boxing match. But in the end, the institution survived and we are the happiest for it,” he said.

Capitol Hill invasion: A shame to the United States and threat to democracy ― Professor Akinyemi