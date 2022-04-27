Capacity building: MTN Nigeria, PAU launch Media Innovation Programme

MTN Nigeria and Pan-Atlantic University (PAU) have announced the launch of the MTN Media Innovation Programme (MTN MIP), which will be run by PAU’s School of Media and Communication (SMC).

The six-month, fully funded fellowship for Nigerian media practitioners is designed to support the sustainable development of the nation’s changing media scene. It is open to media practitioners across the spectrum, including print, electronic, online platforms and social media content creators.

The course is designed to give participants a greater understanding of Nigeria’s technology sector and the nexus between media and technology; it will also leave participants better able to adapt to changing realities. Fellows will also have access to professional resources and mentorship from the SMC faculty.

Speaking at the launch event held at the Lagos Business School on Wednesday, Karl Toriola, CEO, MTN Nigeria, said the communication giant believed that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected world and are driving accelerated growth by leading digital solutions for Nigeria’s progress.

“Against this backdrop, the media landscape continues changing at remarkable speeds, boosted by new technologies. Thus, it is only fitting that we support developments in the Nigerian media space with our infrastructure and enable capacity building initiatives to enable innovation in media practice.

“It’s a delight to partner with the Pan-Atlantic University, who, through their expertise, have contributed to the professional development of the media industry, not only in Nigeria but across Africa,”

“The School of Media and Communication was established to train professionals who will uphold the highest intellectual, ethical and professional values that promote creativity, critical knowledge, social responsibility and the spirit of enterprise. The MTN Media Innovation Programme could not have come at a better time for Nigerian media practitioners to imbibe these pertinent values,” Professor Enase Okonedo, Vice-Chancellor, Pan-Atlantic University, added.

The course, fully sponsored by MTN Nigeria, will be available to 20 successful applicants.