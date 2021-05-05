CAP PLC wins Best Performing Stocks award at NIVA

Chemical Allied Products Plc (CAP) manufacturer of Dulux paints and industrial products added another feather to its cap by emerging as the best performing stock in the industrial goods sector and the most profitable company in industrial goods, building materials chemicals and paints at the Businessday Nigerian investor value awards (NIVA).

The award ceremony held in Lagos recently attracted top CEOs, top decision-makers in the financial services sector and a host of other distinguished personalities in Nigeria.

Responding while receiving the award CAP Plc’s CEO, David Wright, appreciated the organizers of the award for finding CAP Plc worthy of the honor.

“This award is a call for continuous improvement. It lays credence to our overall efforts devoted to enhancing business operating models and a boost to CAP Plc’s persistent pledge to delivering on market efficiency edges.

“I would like to express my deep gratitude to our regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission as well and the Board of Directors of CAP for their meticulous oversight and for ensuring sound governance, which I believe is essential to every corporate’s sustainability and long-term value creation,”

CAP Plc currently reported a N14 billion market capitalization as of February 1, 2021, and its growth trajectory looks ever so promising. Its announcement of the proposed merger with Portland Paints and Products Nigeria Plc, another top tier player in the Paints industry, in the fourth quarter of 2020 has also boosted investor confidence in the company.

Expected to be concluded in the second quarter of 2021, subject to receiving final regulatory approvals, this milestone is undoubtedly a landmark one in the Nigeria Paint & Industrial sub-sector of the manufacturing industry.

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. CAP PLC wins best performing stocks award at NIVA ; CAP PLC wins best performing stocks award at NIVA ; CAP PLC wins best performing stocks award at NIVA ; CAP PLC wins best performing stocks award at NIVA.