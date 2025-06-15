CAP Plc declares N2.40/share dividend as shareholders endorse strong performance

SHAREHOLDERS of Chemical and Allied Products Plc (CAP PLC) have approved a final dividend of N2.40k per 50 kobo ordinary share, amounting to a total dividend payout of N1.9 billion for the 2024 financial year.

Reviewing its performance at the 60th Annual General Meeting (AGM) recently, the company reported a 52 percent Year-on-Year increase in revenue to N36.4 billion, up from N23.9 billion in 2023. It also reported that its profit before tax rose by 60 percent to N6.1 billion, while gross profit reached N14.8 billion, a 64 percent increase over the previous year.

The Board Chairman, Mr. Folasope Aiyesimoju, attributed the company’s strong performance the skill and dedication of its employees, trust and entrepreneurial zeal of its trade partners and the continued patronage and support from customers.

“A core theme for the year was elevating the experiences of our customers to drive growth. As a business, we will continue to expand our product portfolio, enhance operational efficiency, and strengthen our customer base,” he added.

CAP PLC’s Managing Director, Mrs. Bolarin Okunowo, provided further insight into the company’s financial results, describing 2024 as another positive year for the company.

“Our financial performance, amidst an unpredictable macro-environment, once again reflected the resilience of our business model and our capacity to thrive in spite of the challenges. Our retail network grew to 137 stores, we expanded our factory capacity, and we diversified our product portfolio, which included the launch of new products to cater to the mid-tier market segment,” she stated.

On the company’s future plans, Okunowo stated that the company will focus on expanding its product offerings and increasing its market share in the target segments, while also delivering high-quality products and services that exceed customers’ expectations.

Shareholders also expressed satisfaction with the company’s direction and performance, commending the Board and Management for their continued efforts in delivering operational excellence and driving shareholder value.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE