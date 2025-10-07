CAOS seeks military, media collaboration to tackle security challenges

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), LT.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, on Tuesday, again sought deeper collaboration between the military and the media in combating the multi-faceted security challenges threatening the peaceful coexistence of Nigeria as a nation

Oluyede stated this in Abuja while declaring open a three-day seminar organised by the Directorate of Army Public Relations (DAPR) for DAPR officers, sister security agencies and defence correspondents.

The COAS pointed out that this became necessary as the synergy between the Nigerian Army and the media was not a matter of convenience but a strategic imperative to shaping public understanding, mobilising national support, and highlighting sacrifices made by troops in defending the nation.

The theme of the seminar was ‘Enhancing Responsible Media Reportage of Nigerian Army Operations in a Joint and Multi-Agency Environment for Enhanced National Security’.

According to him, the theme of the seminar underscores the vital role of accountability, balance, and responsibility in the reporting of military operations, particularly in a joint environment where collaboration among security agencies is indispensable.

The Army Chief, who was represented by the Commander, Nigerian Army Cyber Warfare Command, Maj-Gen. Mohammed Abdullahi pointed out that in an era where the battle for hearts and minds was as critical as the battle in the field, responsible media reportage has become a key enabler of operational success, pointing out that the perception of the Nigerian Army, and indeed of all security agencies, “is largely shaped by the narratives carried in the media space.”

He declared that with the rise of digital technologies and artificial intelligence, the speed and reach of information, both genuine and false, have multiplied.

Oluyede further added that fake news, manipulated images, and deepfakes now pose real threats to national cohesion and operational integrity, which demands serious caution by the media practitioners

He said, “Our collective task is not only to counter misinformation but to ensure that truth and verified facts dominate public discourse.

“Through initiatives such as this seminar, we seek to build a shared framework for responsible, conflict-sensitive reporting, one that amplifies truth, promotes professionalism, and safeguards national interest. It is our collective duty to ensure that the stories of our men and women in uniform are told accurately, respectfully, and in a way that strengthens the bond between the Armed Forces and the people we serve.

“To the participants, I urge you to make the best use of this platform. Learn, share experiences, and build the capacity to navigate today’s complex media environment. The lectures and discussions during this seminar have been carefully curated to address the evolving challenges of defence communication, crisis reporting, and information management.”

The COAS, therefore, urged the participants to learn, share experiences, and build the capacity to navigate the complex media environment, as papers to be presented have been carefully curated to address the evolving challenges of defence communication, crisis reporting, and information management.

In her remarks, the Acting Director Nigerian Army Public Relations, Lt.-Col. Appolonia Anele noted that in today’s dynamic security environment, the role of the media goes beyond reporting events, extending to shaping public perception, rallying national support, countering misinformation and influencing the outcome of military operations.

Anele, who is the first female Army Spokesperson, pointed out that with the advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the rapid spread of information through digital platforms, narratives could be manipulated within seconds, fake news, doctored images and deepfakes now pose as much threat as enemy propaganda on the battlefield.

She said, “This reality underscores why fact-checking, verification, and responsible journalism have become indispensable to both national security and public trust. No doubt, warfare is not fought solely with weapons but also in the information domain. Hybrid threats, disinformation campaigns and Artificial Intelligence-driven fake content are being weaponised to erode public confidence, discredit institutions and demoralise security forces.

“To defeat these threats, we must counter falsehoods with verified facts, replace propaganda with truth, and ensure that the Nigerian public is accurately informed. This calls for professionalism, ethics and patriotism from all media stakeholders.”

Anele pledged the directorate commitment to ensuring access to timely, credible and verifiable information that would enable responsible reportage while safeguarding national security interests.

She said, “For participants at this seminar, our role is not only to inform but to ensure that narratives surrounding security operations are accurate, constructive and supportive of national security objectives.

“Together, we must ensure that our troops win not only the battles in the field but also the battles of perception and information in the public domain. We must encourage and appreciate the huge sacrifices of troops; their gallantry sacrifice must be reinforced by responsible media reportage that amplifies their achievements, counters false narratives and fosters unity among Nigerians.”

