Candidates’ nomination: Stick to Constitution, Electoral Act —Judicial panel tells INEC

As the 2027 general elections draw near, the Independent Judicial Accountability Panel (IJAP) has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to adhere strictly to the provisions of the Constitution, the Electoral Act, and its regulations on the nomination of candidates in order to safeguard public trust.

IJAP, led by retired Court of Appeal Justice Mojeed Adekunle Owoade, also charged political parties to prioritize the public interest over selfish ambitions, abide by their constitutions, rules, and regulations in candidate nominations, and desist from exerting undue pressure on INEC and the courts.

Addressing a press conference at the end of IJAP’s third session, held under the auspices of the CiTi-Act Project of ActionAid Nigeria in Abuja on Friday, Justice Owoade emphasized the need for citizens to actively engage in the electoral process, including party primaries, and to reject candidates who do not emerge from lawful primaries.

The panel also discussed the recent emergency rule in Rivers State, noting that while democratic governance had been restored, the process revealed constitutional ambiguities.

It observed that the National Assembly confirmed the declaration of emergency through a voice vote rather than the constitutionally required roll-call vote, potentially undermining democratic safeguards.

It further expressed concern that a pending legal action seeking clarity on the President’s emergency powers under Section 305 of the Constitution remains unheard at the Supreme Court. “This delay undermines public confidence in the judiciary’s role as a guardian of constitutionalism,” the panel warned, urging expedited hearings for cases of national importance.

Among the session’s highlights was a review of high-profile Supreme Court cases, including APC v. Bashir Sheriff & INEC and Oyetola v. INEC, which the panel said raised serious concerns about consistency with established legal principles.

In the Bashir Sheriff case, IJAP criticized the Supreme Court’s reliance on technicalities, arguing that it contradicted its own precedents and undermined substantial justice.

“The judiciary must place greater emphasis on justice rather than technical interpretations that can subvert the will of the people,” Justice Owoade said.

On Oyetola v. INEC, the panel commended the court for its clarity on the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), but stressed that backend data alone should not serve as conclusive evidence in election disputes.

In its analysis of Rhodes-Vivour v. INEC, IJAP welcomed the Supreme Court’s reaffirmation that a dual citizen by birth is not disqualified from contesting elections, describing it as a reasonable interpretation of constitutional provisions.

Calling for urgent reforms in Nigeria’s judicial and electoral systems, Justice Owoade noted:

“Citizens must show greater interest in the entire electoral process, including party primaries, and reject candidates that emerge through flawed processes. The judiciary, INEC, political parties, and the legislature all have roles to play in building trust in our democracy.”

IJAP reiterated its commitment, in partnership with ActionAid Nigeria, to advancing systemic reforms that will strengthen Nigeria’s democratic and judicial institutions.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE