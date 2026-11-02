Candidates’ disqualification: Former lawmakers caution INEC on discretionary powers

Former lawmakers and other political leaders have cautioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to exercise utmost restraint when using discretionary powers over candidates duly nominated by political parties for elections.

Those who spoke on the recent decision of the commission to disqualify some candidates from the final list of governorship candidates include Senator Kola Balogun, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Honourable Abdullahi Bello, and a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national leader, Umar Sani and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) South-West Zonal Chairman, Alhaji Rahman Owokoniran.

Senator Balogun declared that under law, INEC was not empowered to disqualify a candidate duly nominated by a party because that position has been settled by the 1999 Constitution, the Electoral Act and the courts.

“The 1999 Constitution Third Schedule, paragraph 15– lists INEC’s power to organise, undertake and supervise elections. It does not include determining whether a candidate is qualified except where a political party fails to comply with the provisions of the electoral Act in the conduct of its primaries then its candidate for election shall not be included in the election for the particular position in issue,” Balogun stated.

“INEC has relied on section 84 (13) since 2022 to reject names where its monitors report that primaries were not validly held. The courts have consistently held that disqualification is a judicial function not administrative.

“However, INEC can exclude a name administratively if a political party fails to comply with sections 29 and 84, (e g) no valid primary, no valid membership register under section 77 and such exclusion is not a disqualification. It is nonetheless subject to judicial review.

Similarly, a chieftain of the APC and former Speaker of Kogi State House of Assembly, Honourable Abdullahi Bello, buttressed his position with relevant sections of the 1999 Constitution that INEC does not have any power to disqualify a candidate that has been submitted by a political party for the purpose of election.

He noted that Sections 66, 107, 137 and 182 all state the conditions under which a candidate can be disqualified for election into the National Assembly, State Houses of Assembly, the President and Governor of a State respectively.

There is nowhere in these sections and or its various subsections that cloak INEC with the power of disqualification of candidates of political parties within the 1999 Constitution as Amended.

“I also do not find any such power donated to INEC by the Electoral Act, 2026. The closest being that political parties must submit its membership register and that those who may vote or be voted for during the party primaries must have his or her details recorded inside the said register, and that such register have its time frame for its submission.

He wondered if a party and its candidate failed to adhere to the above empowered INEC within the provisions of the 1999 Constitution as Amended and the Electoral Act to solely disqualified the party and its candidate.

“In my view, it is not proper for INEC to rightly or wrongly assume the power of the courts while attempting to undertake its duty under the law without passing through the established court of competent jurisdiction.

“The purpose of setting up the courts in Nigeria will be defeated if INEC is allowed or continues to operate by this single-handed disqualification of political party candidates as we head into 2027 general elections.

“The said disqualification, if not challenged, will constitute a huge setback for democratic principles and governance in Nigeria. I submit that only the courts are empowered to say, Mr A or Mr B, and its political party has been found to have contravene the law and thereafter appropriate sanctions spelt out according to the existing laws of the land.

Also, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) South-West Zonal Chairman, Alhaji Rahman Owokoniran, cautioned that no party should be ambushed over who should be its candidate once he satisfied the provisions of the laws, particularly the Nigerian Constitution.

“ADC has tried its best to comply with the rules and regulations of INEC, especially as regards the new Electoral Law. But it is most unfortunate that the electoral laws are mostly based on the suitability of the ruling party, and not the Nigeria Constitution,” Owokoniran said.

“The hallmark of the Nigerian Constitution is its ability to protect its citizens against the interference of the ruling party.

“The Constitution of Nigeria has granted the participation of all those, who met its requirements to take part in the elections. Therefore, I see no reason why the registration of party members should be limited or restricted to a particular point in time.

“Except the ruling party has a hidden agenda to take advantage of the time lag to the disadvantage of the others, there is no reason for it. This electoral law is not only a violation of our constitution; it is also an infringement on our Democracy, Constitutional rights and Freedoms of participation in the Elections.”

He said the power to disqualify the candidate nominated by a political party had been settled by the Supreme Court’s ruling.

Umar noted that INEC’s power to regulate its administrative processes through regulations and guidelines should not be construed as an unfettered authority to disqualify or exclude a candidate duly nominated and submitted by his political party.

He said such power must be exercised strictly within the confines of the Constitution and the Electoral Act, warning that the commission should not, by relying on its administrative guidelines, assume powers of disqualification beyond those expressly conferred on it by law.

On the dropping of the name of Honourable Ladi Adebutu as PDP governorship candidate in Ogun State, the former aide to former Vice President Namadi Sambo said INEC appears to be relying on the Supreme Court’s pronouncement affirming its authority to regulate its activities through rules, regulations and guidelines.

According to him, the critical legal question, however, is whether that authority extends to excluding a duly nominated candidate on grounds that do not constitute a valid statutory basis for disqualification.

He warned that the power to regulate electoral processes should not be confused with the power to determine who is legally entitled to contest an election, particularly where the latter is governed by express constitutional and statutory provisions.

He wondered whether Adebutu’s exclusion is genuinely founded on a demonstrable failure to satisfy the requirements of the law or other political considerations, especially given the electoral threat he arguably poses to the ruling APC.