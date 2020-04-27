Canadian international event promoter, Chris Jey on the rise

As Afrobeat music continues to take Canada by surprise with many music lovers appreciating the genre, one man who has been at the forefront of the success is award-winning club promoter, Chris Jey.

Having emerged as one of the most respected show promoters in Europe with his influence reaching the African continent and beyond, Chris Jey who is the founder of BMW Promo is among the few music promoters contributing to the new heights of Afrobeat music in Canada.

In an interview with Tribune Online, Chris who was in Nigeria early in the year said his visit was expression of his determination to expand his frontiers to the African continent even as he hoped to establish contacts with some of the country’s finest DJs and show promoters.

The award-winning show promoter hinted that he has plans to go on music tours that would further promote the afrobeat with some of Nigeria’s finest music stars with Davido and Tiwa Savage being on the cards for him.

Chris who was born in Sri Lanka spent most if his childhood in the country before moving to Iran, UK and then Canada with an asset worth about 40,000 US dollars.

Over the years, his vision grew bigger as he has been aligning with Afrobeat movement as not just an innovator but also a promoter, even as he intends to work with more African artistes in the coming year.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE