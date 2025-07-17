Canada’s Couche-Tard withdraws $46bn bid for Japan’s Seven & i

Alimentation Couche-Tard, the Canadian company behind Circle K, has withdrawn its $46 billion takeover bid for Seven & i Holdings, citing the Japanese retailer’s refusal to engage constructively.

The proposed buyout, aimed at creating a global convenience store powerhouse, would have marked Japan’s largest-ever foreign acquisition.

Couche-Tard said it spent more than a year pursuing the deal, but encountered no “sincere or constructive engagement” from Seven & i.

“There has been no sincere or constructive engagement from 7&i that would facilitate the advancement of any proposal, contrary to comments made publicly by 7&i representatives,” Couche-Tard said in a letter to the company’s board. “Rather, you have engaged in a calculated campaign of obfuscation and delay, to the great detriment of 7&i and its shareholders.”

Seven & i’s shares closed 9% lower at 2,007.5 yen, far below Couche-Tard’s offer of 2,600 yen per share.

In response, Seven & i issued a statement. “While we are disappointed by ACT’s decision, and disagree with their numerous mischaracterizations, we are not surprised.”

Independent retail analyst Akihito Nakai said the development isn’t the end. “It’s a ceasefire for now,” Nakai said.

He added that if Seven & i decides to list its North American business, Couche-Tard could return with another bid. If it doesn’t, a new attempt for the entire company is still possible.

The failed deal is seen as a key test of corporate Japan’s openness to foreign ownership. Couche-Tard’s decision follows Nippon Steel’s successful but controversial $14.9 billion acquisition of US Steel.

“We are very disappointed in what appears to be a lack of willingness to engage from Seven & i,” said Manoj Jain, co-founder and co-CIO of Hong Kong-based Maso Capital, a shareholder in Seven & i. “We believe there is significant value to be realised in a combination and have expressed this view to the management and the board.”

Seven & i’s CEO Stephen Dacus, appointed in May as the company’s first foreign chief executive, has been under pressure to boost growth and prove the firm can thrive independently.

“We remain fully committed to our standalone value creation plan, which we have been pursuing in parallel,” the company said.

Couche-Tard said that while the two sides had signed a non-disclosure agreement, the information provided was minimal.

“The quantity and substance of the permitted due diligence, including at two tightly constrained management meetings, have been negligible,” the company said.

Couche-Tard also said it had tried to speak with the founding Ito family but received no response.

In a bid to find common ground, Couche-Tard proposed acquiring all of Seven & i’s international operations and 40% of its Japanese business.

However, it said the deal could not progress without meaningful cooperation from Seven & i leadership and its special committee.

“We are not able to effectively pursue this combination without deeper and genuine further engagement from 7&i leadership and the special committee,” the letter said.

Seven & i, in turn, proposed selling its international business in exchange for shares in Couche-Tard.

The Canadian firm rejected this, saying it didn’t offer the same value to shareholders. “Such a deal would not deliver the significant premium that was offered to your shareholders in our transaction proposals,” Couche-Tard stated.

The deal’s collapse is now the largest failed corporate acquisition ever recorded in the Asia-Pacific region, according to Dealogic.

Couche-Tard reiterated that it does not intend to pursue a hostile takeover. “Our commitment to not pursuing a hostile takeover remains.”

