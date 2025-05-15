Canada: Why Ontario woman waited one year to claim $5m lottery prize

Connie Christie from Beachville, Ontario, is now a millionaire — but she almost wasn’t. She bought a Lotto 6/49 ticket for the May 4, 2024 draw but never checked it.
She only realized it might be hers nearly a year later, after hearing the OLG was searching for the winner of an unclaimed $5 million prize sold in Woodstock.
Connie had a gut feeling. She scanned her ticket using the OLG app and saw the “Big Winner” message.
She calmly confirmed the win, waited a moment, then double-checked it. It was real.
The next day, she showed her family the numbers on her laptop. Her kids guessed it immediately. She confirmed it — they were now $5 million richer.
Christie, who works in logistics, says the win is life-changing.
She and her husband plan to retire and enjoy more time together.
They’re already planning a scenic road trip along the Pacific Coast Highway.
She claimed the prize just days before the deadline. Lotto 6/49 winners have one year to come forward.
Had she waited any longer, the money would have gone unclaimed.
Now, instead of wondering “what if,” she’s living her dream.
(CP24)
