Canada: What to know about May 2025 child benefit, key payment dates

The Canada Child Benefit (CCB) is a monthly, tax-free payment that helps families with the cost of raising children under 18 and it is due soon for May 2025.
If you’re a parent or guardian in Canada, here’s what to know about this month’s payment, including important dates and how a potential Canada Post strike could impact your money.
The CCB is based on several factors, including the number of children in your care, your marital status, and your adjusted family net income.
Payments are recalculated every July, using your income from the previous year. To continue receiving the benefit, make sure to file your taxes each year.
Families with an adjusted net income under $36,502 may qualify for the maximum benefit.
May 2025 Payment Date
Tuesday, May 20 — That’s when you can expect your CCB payment to arrive.
If it doesn’t arrive by May 27, check the status via CRA’s My Account portal. The CRA won’t provide updates before this date.
Possible Delays Due to a Canada Post Strike
Talks between Canada Post and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) have stalled. According to spokesperson Lisa Liu:
“We are aware of possible job action at Canada Post.”
The CRA is monitoring the situation and has stated on its website that it will share updates if a strike affects payments.
To avoid delays, consider signing up for direct deposit, which ensures the money goes straight into your bank account.
2025 Canada Child Benefit Payment Dates
January 20
February 20
March 20
April 17
May 20
June 20
July 18
August 20
September 19
October 20
November 20
December 12
How Much Could You Receive?
Children under 6: Up to $7,787 per year
Children aged 6–17: Up to $6,570 per year
Child Disability Benefit: Up to $3,173 per year (in addition)
To estimate your amount, use the Child and Family Benefits Calculator on the government’s website.
When and How to Apply
Apply for the CCB if:
Your child is born
A child starts or returns to live with you
You begin, end, or change a custody arrangement
You or your partner become eligible
You can apply:
At birth: When registering your newborn
Online: Via CRA My Account
By mail: Submit Form RC66 to your local tax centre
Eligibility Criteria
To qualify:
You must live with the child
The child must be under 18
You must be primarily responsible for their care
Note that you cannot receive CCB for a foster child when Children’s Special Allowances (CSA) are being paid. However, you may qualify under kinship or close relationship programs if CSA is not issued.
(InsideHalton.com)
