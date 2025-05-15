Canada: What to know about May 2025 child benefit, key payment dates

The Canada Child Benefit (CCB) is a monthly, tax-free payment that helps families with the cost of raising children under 18 and it is due soon for May 2025.

If you’re a parent or guardian in Canada, here’s what to know about this month’s payment, including important dates and how a potential Canada Post strike could impact your money.

The CCB is based on several factors, including the number of children in your care, your marital status, and your adjusted family net income.

Payments are recalculated every July, using your income from the previous year. To continue receiving the benefit, make sure to file your taxes each year.

Families with an adjusted net income under $36,502 may qualify for the maximum benefit.

Tuesday, May 20 — That’s when you can expect your CCB payment to arrive.

If it doesn’t arrive by May 27, check the status via CRA’s My Account portal. The CRA won’t provide updates before this date.

Possible Delays Due to a Canada Post Strike

Talks between Canada Post and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) have stalled. According to spokesperson Lisa Liu:

“We are aware of possible job action at Canada Post.”

The CRA is monitoring the situation and has stated on its website that it will share updates if a strike affects payments.

To avoid delays, consider signing up for direct deposit, which ensures the money goes straight into your bank account.

January 20

February 20

March 20

April 17

May 20

June 20

July 18

August 20

September 19

October 20

November 20

December 12

How Much Could You Receive?

Children under 6: Up to $7,787 per year

Children aged 6–17: Up to $6,570 per year

Child Disability Benefit: Up to $3,173 per year (in addition)

To estimate your amount, use the Child and Family Benefits Calculator on the government’s website.

When and How to Apply

Apply for the CCB if:

Your child is born

A child starts or returns to live with you

You begin, end, or change a custody arrangement

You or your partner become eligible

You can apply:

At birth: When registering your newborn

Online: Via CRA My Account

By mail: Submit Form RC66 to your local tax centre

Eligibility Criteria

To qualify:

You must live with the child

The child must be under 18

You must be primarily responsible for their care

Note that you cannot receive CCB for a foster child when Children’s Special Allowances (CSA) are being paid. However, you may qualify under kinship or close relationship programs if CSA is not issued.

(InsideHalton.com)