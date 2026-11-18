Canadian police have identified eight Nigerians among 12 people charged over an alleged international luxury vehicle theft syndicate accused of stealing high-value cars worth approximately $4.5 million and preparing them for shipment to West Africa.

The suspects were arrested following a months-long investigation by Peel Regional Police in Ontario, Canada, which led to the recovery of 96 vehicles allegedly concealed in shipping containers for export.

According to details released by the police, the eight Nigerians are Stanley Udeh, 46; Odewale Abraham, 57; Oluyemi Sodade, 51; Tosin Damilola Oyebade, 45; Oluwaseyi Olawale Bameke, 39; Olushola Oke, 42; Gbolahan Qudus Babatunde, 29; and Kenneth Okafor, 58.

The other four accused persons are Karamveer Singh, 26; Henrik Gancz, 57; Jaspreet Singh, 25; and Darryl Davance, 25.

Police records show that the accused face a combined 231 charges relating to the alleged vehicle theft and trafficking operation.

The individual charge records indicate that Abraham faces 48 charges, while Oke faces 38. Bameke faces 36 charges, while Sodade and Oyebade have 32 charges each.

Udeh faces 12 charges, Babatunde four, and Okafor two.

The charges include possession of property obtained by crime, trafficking in stolen goods valued above $5,000 and offences involving forged documents.

The investigation, known as Project Cadetta, began in March after authorities identified a warehouse allegedly being used to store stolen vehicles.

Peel Regional Police worked with the Canada Border Services Agency during the investigation, which uncovered what officers described as an organised network involved in stealing vehicles, altering their identification details and preparing them for export.

Investigators believe five individuals led the operation, coordinating vehicle thefts, transportation and export, while other suspects played supporting roles.

“Together, investigators linked the network to loading sites, container movements and the transportation of stolen re-VINed vehicles,” police said in a statement.

Re-VINing is the illegal alteration of a vehicle’s identification number (VIN) to conceal its identity and make it harder for authorities to trace.

Police said the recovered vehicles were valued at approximately $4.5 million and were allegedly intended for shipment through Canadian ports.

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Peel Regional Police Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich described organised vehicle theft as a growing criminal enterprise.

“Organised auto theft is a predatory business model run by transnational syndicates that terrorise families and fund broader criminal enterprises,” he said.

Authorities also issued arrest warrants for other individuals allegedly connected to the operation. Some of those arrested could face deportation after the conclusion of their criminal proceedings, according to the police.

The arrests come amid continued efforts by international law enforcement agencies to disrupt the trafficking of stolen vehicles from North America and Europe to African countries.

Last year, the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) reported the recovery of more than 100 luxury vehicles stolen from Canada and European countries, exposing a network involved in trafficking stolen cars to West Africa.

In a separate operation during the same year, Ghanaian security authorities recovered 43 luxury vehicles stolen from Europe and North America.

The 12 people charged in Canada have not been convicted, and the allegations against them remain subject to court proceedings.

(BBC)