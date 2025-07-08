Canada: Check out new laws and regulations in Ontario

Effective from Canada Day on July 1, 2025, there are now some new laws in Ontario, including regulations you should know or be aware of. From the justice system to workers, tax cuts, and people living with disabilities, these new laws practically affect everyone, and one of the reasons you should know about them.

According to reports, nurse practitioners can now order and apply for a defibrillator, disability benefits payments are no longer regarded as income, all digital platform workers have the right to $17.20 per hour, among others

Go through the article below to know the new laws and regulations in Ontario, Canada:

1. Minimum wage for gig workers

One of the new laws and regulations in Ontario is that all digital platform workers who are into courier services, delivery, or ridesharing are entitled to a minimum wage of $17.20 per hour. This also includes new workers from any industry.

The government of the day mandates that employers with 25 or more employees provide written job information that includes employees’ pay rate and hours of work before they commence the job.

2. Justice system changes

The justice system in Ontario, Canada, has also introduced some changes. They have amended the Statutory Powers Procedure Act that allows tribunal cases to be reassigned if the original panel cannot reach a conclusion or complete a hearing without a reasonable time frame. This is done to speed up decision-making timelines.

3. Disability payments

Ontario has decided to regulate its “Ontario Disability Support Programme and Ontario Works Acts.” This would ensure that disability benefit payments are not considered as income. Beneficiaries payment will not be reduced and they will still have access to health benefits through social assistance.

4. Horticultural grants

The government has decided to provide a one-time $1,500 grant to mark the 100th anniversary of horticultural societies. This will be awarded to those who have already reached their 100th anniversary.

5. Gas tax cuts

One of the new laws in Ontario says the 4.3 cents per litre provincial tax on propane for licensed road vehicles is now removed. There will also be a temporary cut on the Provincial tax on gas but fuel is permanent.

6. Expanding nursing practices

Nurses are now allowed to order and apply a defibrillator and a cardiac pacemaker including electrocoagulation. Also, they can complete and sign Mandatory Blood Testing forms and certify death.

7. RV licensing

In Ontario, there are now regulations for those driving an RV. It is an amendment with two licensing options. Drivers can now get a Class F, E, or G driver’s license for RVs between 11,000 and 14,000 kilogrammes. This also includes a restricted Class D driver’s licence for RVs over 14,000 kilogrammes.

8. FIFA ticket sales

Another initiative included in the new laws in Ontario is the amendments to the Ticket Sales Act in preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup coming to Toronto, so that FIFA and partner agencies outside of Canada can sell World Cup tickets in foreign currencies.

9. Pedal pubs

There is a new amendment to the Liquor Licence and Control Act. Pedal pubs will now be allowed to sell liquor on board. The large “quadricycles” are designed to transport 12 or more passengers between restaurants, bars, and wineries