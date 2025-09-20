CAN youth wing celebrates Oluremi Tinubu at 65

The Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) has joined millions of Nigerians in celebrating the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, as she marked her 65th birthday, describing her as a beacon of faith, leadership, and inspiration to women and youth across the country.

In a congratulatory message signed by its National Chairman, Ambassador Belusochukwu Michael Enwere, YOWICAN hailed Senator Tinubu’s life of service and unwavering dedication to God, humanity, and nation-building, noting that her leadership continues to inspire generations.

“On this special day, on behalf of YOWICAN, we celebrate our quintessential role model, our Grand Patroness, not only for your life but also for the grace, wisdom, and unwavering dedication you have consistently shown in service to God, humanity, and our nation,” Enwere said.

He described the First Lady as a shining example of strength, compassion, and purposeful leadership, stressing that her exemplary lifestyle and public service record continue to inspire women, youth, and leaders across Nigeria and beyond.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON, who turned 65 on September 21, 2025, has long been recognized as a committed public servant and advocate for women, children, and youth empowerment. Before assuming her current role as Nigeria’s First Lady, she served three terms as Senator representing Lagos Central Senatorial District, where she championed several bills and initiatives focused on social welfare, education, and women’s rights.

Her Excellency is also widely celebrated for her role as the founder of the New Era Foundation, an organization committed to youth development, community service, and public health awareness.

Through her initiatives, she has empowered countless women and young people, fostering opportunities for skills development, entrepreneurship, and civic engagement.

YOWICAN noted that these legacies reflect her consistent commitment to national development and the upliftment of marginalized groups.

Ambassador Enwere emphasized that Senator Tinubu’s strong Christian faith and resilience have been central to her leadership journey.

“Your legacy of service, faith, and resilience continues to light the path for many, and we pray that your impact will endure for generations to come,” he said in the birthday message.

The youth wing further described her as a matriarchal figure, fondly called “Mummy” by admirers, who has balanced political life with deep spiritual grounding, thereby serving as a role model not only for women but also for men and youth striving for purposeful leadership.

In his remarks, Enwere urged Nigerian youth to emulate the values exemplified by the First Lady, particularly her discipline, compassion, and commitment to service. He noted that in an era where the nation faces multifaceted challenges, young people need mentors like Senator Tinubu to guide them toward responsible leadership and civic responsibility.

“Her Excellency has shown that leadership is not about titles but about consistent service, humility, and devotion to the well-being of others. As our Grand Patroness, she continues to inspire YOWICAN members nationwide to live with purpose, integrity, and faith,” Enwere added.

As she marked her 65th birthday, YOWICAN prayed for God’s blessings upon the First Lady, asking for renewed strength, joy, peace, and fulfillment in her new chapter of life.

“Mummy, wishing you many more fruitful years in good health, peace, and abundant blessings. Happy Birthday, Ma,” the statement concluded.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu’s birthday has been marked by an outpouring of goodwill messages from across political, religious, and civil society circles, underscoring her place as one of Nigeria’s most respected women leaders.

Her journey from the classroom, where she began as an educationist, to the Senate chambers, and now to the highest office for a woman in Nigeria as First Lady, continues to serve as an enduring inspiration to millions.

As she steps into another year, many Nigerians look forward to the continuation of her initiatives in areas such as women empowerment, education, youth mentorship, and national unity, programs that have already left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s socio-political landscape.

ALSO READ FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE